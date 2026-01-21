35th Annual Dr. M.L.K., Jr. Prayer Breakfast echoes the long, unfinished fight for social justice and equality

By Janice K. Neal-Vincent, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

The third Monday in January – Martin Luther King Jr. Day – is a federal holiday in the United States. The life and legacy of King, one of the most influential leaders of the American Civil Rights Movement, is honored on this day. Many who remember the trials and triumphs of the movement and many who had not been born but had learned about the unrest during that time, attended the annual event held at Greater Bethlehem Temple Church’s Family Life Center. This year marked thirty-five years.

The crowd was a mixture of Hinds County Legislators, corporate partners, community service organizations, faith leaders, business leaders, professional leaders, students, and residents. Healing America from its sickness of social injustice and racism under God’s guidance was the dominant theme that glued all together. Drawing on this theme, they reminded this writer of Matthew 7: 24-27, where Jesus compares those who hear and put His words to practice to a wise man who built his house on a rock, able to withstand storms, while those who hear but don’t act are like a foolish man whose house built on sand lacks foundation and collapses.

Senator Hillman Frazier – Mississippi State Senate, District 27 – mentioned, “We’re here because of the prayers of the righteous people.” He urged those in attendance to think about Dr. King and “all that he has done for us.” He noted that the fight against principalities and against efforts to close HBCUs must continue.

Representative Grace Butler-Washington – Mississippi House of Representatives, District 69 – voiced that Dr. King helped move America closer to a deeper purpose. She called for recommitment to build the dreamer’s legacy with “renewed courage to believe that change is possible if we work together.” Denoting John 15:12, the speaker emphasized the need for love: “This is my commandment, that you love one another as I have loved you.” This is “a sacrificial, selfless love.”

Rev. James Shoulders – Pastor, Rising Sun Missionary Baptist Church – approached the podium praising and thanking God for the gift of the day. During his opening prayer, he asked God to, “Make us good stewards as we celebrate Dr. King and others. In our search for the promised land, we lift you up God.” The pastor prayed for those in the community who live on edge and without a place to sleep. He also called for parents and others to work with children to reach their full potential and to welcome strangers who will become friends.

The Honorable John Horhn, Mayor of the City of Jackson, stated that he believed that Dr. King would be pleased to see the strides that have been made since he led the Civil Rights Movement. Despite this claim, the mayor contended that Dr. King would call for more community service. “We ought to commit ourselves to doing just a little bit more,” he charged.

“Dr. King said the time is always right to do the right thing. He fought for racial equality all his life. He stood for social justice and peaceful protest. May his legacy live forever,” stated Robert Graham, Hinds County, District 1 Supervisor.

Then HBCU leaders rose to the occasion. Dr. Johnny M. Moore, President, Rust College, was optimistic when he emphasized that the power needed to change the status quo was within the room. “Each person present must keep fighting. Keep writing. Keep dancing. Keep protesting. Keep smiling.”

Maxine Greenleaf – Vice President of Marketing, & Communications – Alcorn State University, asserted that the university and other HBCUs “have stood the test of time and have transformed our people in ways unimaginable.” She maintained that for progress to occur, intellectual truth and loving action are needed. She backed up her claim with a quote by Dr. King: “One day we will learn that the heart can never be totally right if the head is totally wrong.”

Dr. Donzell Lee, President, Tougaloo College, viewed students’ matriculation as the key to their success. “Their degrees,” he said, “are tools for transformation.” The work behind those degrees is instilled within. He then appealed to those present to not only serve, but “to serve with humility,” a significant link to progress.

Horhn injected a long, overdue appreciation to civil rights activist Hezekiah Watkins, who was 13-years-old in 1961 when he (a peaceful protestor) was treated as a criminal, taken into custody from the bus station, held by police, and sent to Parchman (Mississippi State Penitentiary). “He should never have carried the fear and humiliation that came with being sent to Parchman at 13-years-old.”

Several faith representatives came with offerings of prayer. Pastor Robert Berry, Jr. (Word of Life Poindexter) gave gratitude to God and asked Him to bless gifts for His glory. In essence, the pastor appealed to the Father to enable people in the city, state, and nation – as they come into the knowledge and truth of what America may be – to do the work that He instilled in them for the good of humanity.

The Rev. James Edwards (Rosemont Missionary Baptist Church) called for people to return to God for healing and restoration. He further called for leadership to run their race with integrity and truth for living quiet and peaceful lives. Forging ahead, Edwards offered thanks for a peaceful day to come.

The Rev. Anne Maxwell, Priest, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Cathedral, prayed for the future by asking God for humility, honesty without bitterness, and courage while remembering Dr. King’s words, “I have decided to stick to love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.” The priest ended her prayer with a charge to the audience, “Ask what makes you come alive, and go do that because what the world needs is people to come alive. [Be] a dreamer [and make] communities whole with discipline, integrity, accountability, and compassion.”

The Rev. Robert Fortson, Sr., pastor of Greater Bethlehem Temple Church, during his remarks and closing, prayed for God to continue to provide provisions. Along with that, the shepherd asked that God would enable His children “to strive to be what You will have them to be.”