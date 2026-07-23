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KATRINA: Jordan family reflects on unforgettable experience

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Aftermaths a year later still looked like the ‘Twilight Zone,’ a member says BY GAIL BROWN Contributing Writer HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. – Holmes County native Clara Marshall Jordan said she and her husband Clarence Jordan […]

Entertainment

Remembering Katrina: “I didn’t plan to evacuate”

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By Angel Hampton  Special to The Mississippi Link I didn’t plan to evacuate. I had gotten used to hurricane threats being a way of life early on as a student at Xavier University. Sometimes we […]

Education

Black History Month is not dead

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An open letter to the more than 42 million African Americans in these United States. By Pastor Jimmy Terry, Sr.

News

Amber Alert: Two year old Myra Lewis is missing

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THE MISSISSIPPI HIGHWAY PATROL IS ISSUING AN AMBER ALERT FOR TWO-YEAR-OLD MYRA LEWIS. SHE WAS LAST SEEN SATURDAYMORNING JUST AFTER 11 AT HER HOME IN CAMDEN IN NORTHERN MADISON COUNTY. SHE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A […]