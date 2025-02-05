Fourth Annual Mississippi Makers’ Challenge Sponsored by Hancock Whitney Begins Today

The Mississippi Manufacturers Association is pleased to announce the beginning of the fourth annual Mississippi Makers’ Challenge Sponsored by Hancock Whitney. The goal of this contest is to find the Coolest Thing Made in Mississippi, and it is open to all statewide manufacturers.

“We are thrilled to start our fourth year of the Mississippi Makers’ Challenge,” said MMA President & CEO John McKay. “We hope our manufacturers use this contest as a way to showcase their products to the public as well as engage their teams to show support for the cool things they make every day.”

Here is a timeline of the 2024 challenge:

PRODUCT NOMINATION ROUND

January 27 – February 7



NOMINATED PRODUCTS VOTING ROUND

February 10 – February 21



ROUND OF 16

February 24 – February 28



ROUND OF 8

March 3 – March 7



ROUND OF 4

March 10 – March 14



WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT

Thursday, March 20 at the Mississippi State Capitol

This year’s finalists will receive a ‘Finalist’ banner, while the winner will receive a ‘Winner’ banner, a trophy, and, new this year, a championship belt.

“As the proud sponsor of the Mississippi Makers’ Challenge, Hancock Whitney is thrilled to spotlight the incredible products crafted by the talented individuals and companies that, like us, call this great state home,” said Hancock Whitney Senior Vice President James Kaigler.

To nominate a product and for a list of contest rules, go to msmakerschallenge.com . Nominations must be made by 3 p.m. on Friday, February 7. Voting opens for all nominated products at 8 a.m. on Monday, February 10.



PAST WINNERS

2024: Destin Collection, Kevin Charles Furniture – Tupelo

2023: Next Generation Jammer, Raytheon Technologies – Forest

2022: TM1000, Taylor Power Systems – Clinton