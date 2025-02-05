Advocates rally for Medicaid expansion as governor stands firm in opposition

By Edelia J. Carthan, Ed.D.,

Contributing Writer,

Healthcare advocates gathered at the Mississippi Capitol January 30 to push for Medicaid expansion in 2025, arguing that it’s time to close the coverage gap for the more than 200,000 Mississippians without health insurance. With broad bipartisan support and financial backing from the federal government, advocates say lawmakers are out of excuses.

However, their calls for action face strong opposition from state leadership. During his recent State of the State Address, Governor Tate Reeves doubled down on his resistance to Medicaid expansion, dismissing it as bad policy for Mississippi. Despite growing public support, Reeves argued that expanding Medicaid would increase dependency on government programs rather than solving the root causes of poverty.

A Personal Fight for Access

Dr. Dan Jones, former national president of the American Heart Association and past vice chancellor for health affairs at the University of Mississippi, delivered a strong message to legislators.

“Lawmakers in this building for years have said we can’t pass a bill because we don’t trust the Democratic president. Well, they don’t have a Democratic president now,” said Jones. “It’s time now. So many patients are treated too late in their disease process because they didn’t have access to health care. And it’s a personal passion of mine. I grew up in a poor community where a lot of people didn’t have health insurance, and we need to change that.”

Jones emphasized the urgency of the issue, stating, “It’s time for all Mississippians to have access to health care. We are out of excuses. We have plenty of money. The federal government is helping. It’s time for us to expand Medicaid.”

The Reality of the Coverage Gap

Advocates argue that denying Medicaid expansion has left more than 200,000 Mississippians without health coverage, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Many of these individuals earn too much to qualify for Medicaid but too little to afford private insurance, forcing them to delay or forgo critical medical care.

Neidre Fears, an ACS CAN volunteer, shared her personal perspective on the issue.

“You have to make a certain amount, but if I’m sick, how can I work?” Fears asked. “There are so many layers to this issue. How do you work sick? Able bodies do not mean able minds. Everyone’s mind is not at your level. I have to have the mind to be able to go to work and pay bills. No one chooses to be mentally ill. No one chooses to be sick.”

Her words highlight a key argument from expansion supporters – healthcare access is not just about physical ability but also about mental well-being.

Bipartisan Support Growing

Despite opposition from the governor, Medicaid expansion is gaining traction across party lines. Advocates cited polling data showing that nearly 60% of Republican voters in Mississippi support expansion, with 74% wanting lawmakers to reach an agreement this session.

“We have bipartisan support,” said Kimberly Hughes, government relations director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN). “The momentum is there, and we must act now.”

Patient Advocacy Day brought together representatives from leading health organizations, including ACS CAN, the American Heart Association, the American Lung Association and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. These groups rallied at the Capitol Rotunda, urging lawmakers to recognize the impact of delayed medical treatment due to lack of coverage.

Speakers at the event included:

● Kimberly Hughes, ACS CAN

● Neidre Fears, ACS CAN volunteer

● Leonard Papania, director of corporate security and community advocacy, Oceans Healthcare

● Dr. Dan Jones, past AHA national president and former dean of the University of Mississippi School of Medicine

● Becky Williams, Miss Mississippi

As lawmakers weigh their options, advocates remain committed to ensuring that all Mississippians – regardless of income – have access to the care they need. The fight for Medicaid expansion is far from over.