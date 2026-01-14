From academic setbacks to entrepreneurial success: Tim C. Lee’s pivotal journey – A dream deferred detours into dividends

By Gail H. Marshall Brown, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

In Langston Hughes’ iconic poem, “Harlem,” the poet asks a question that has echoed across generations: “What happens to a dream deferred?”

For CEO and Founder Tim C. Lee of TCL Financial & Tax Services, that question has a living, breathing answer.

Lee’s dream did not die when he “flunked” out of Louisiana State University (LSU) after only three semesters while pursuing his passion to become a teacher. Instead, it detoured — sometimes painfully, sometimes unexpectedly — into a life of purpose, service, and entrepreneurial success.

After leaving LSU, Lee pivoted toward cosmetology, inspired by his mother’s career as a cosmetologist and cosmetology instructor. “Yep, I said, ‘Maybe I can do hair — cosmetology and barbering,’” Lee said with a laugh. “Once I got into it, I realized, that was not really for me.”

Another detour followed — this time into retail management, where Lee found early success. His productivity propelled him from Alexandria, Louisiana, to Mobile, Alabama, and then to Jackson, Mississippi’s Metrocenter Mall, where he was relocated to manage Coda, a retail chain owned by Edison Brothers Stores, Inc.

Company executives promised that if he turned that store around, a promotion to district manager would follow.

Then the unexpected happened.

One morning, as Lee unlocked the store doors, a stranger was waiting with devastating news: the company had filed for bankruptcy, and the store was closing immediately.

At 28, newly relocated and suddenly unemployed, with no family in Jackson, Lee faced a crossroads that would redefine his life.

“I told myself I would never be in that position again,” Lee said.

Determined to regain control of his future, Lee enrolled at Jackson State University and resumed working toward a degree in math and English education. Although he passed the Praxis I exam, he struggled with Praxis II and eventually stepped away.

And once again, a detour became destiny.

While studying, Lee noticed a newspaper advertisement for a tax-preparation course. “I took that class and fell in love with it,” he said. “It changed my whole life.”

In 2002, Lee launched a home-based tax business. Two years later, armed with $5,000 of his own savings, a $5,000 Small Business Administration (SBA) loan, and a $5,000 loan from his mother, he opened his first brick-and-mortar office on Jan. 5, 2004. Friends pitched in with furniture and supplies. Lee has since repaid every loan with interest.

That same year, he passed his Praxis II and graduated from Jackson State University.

“I put the degree on the wall,” he said. “Even though I have never taught children in a classroom, I still teach every day.”

Today, TCL Financial & Tax Services recently celebrated 22 years in business, with four locations (Byram, Canton, and two in Jackson), more than 20 employees, and a reputation built on trust, education, and community investment. The Jackson-based firm offers more than a dozen services, including tax preparation, business development, estate planning, insurance, and retirement strategies.

The company maintains an A-plus rating with the Better Business Bureau — an uncommon achievement in the financial services industry.

“What truly sets TCL Financial & Tax Services apart is their top-tier customer service,” said longtime client Tara Jones-Cooper, LMSW. “Mr. Lee has been my trusted tax adviser for nearly 20 years, and I have never been audited by the IRS,” she said. “That speaks volumes about his knowledge, accuracy, and professionalism.”

“With tax laws constantly changing, I know I couldn’t keep up on my own,” Jones-Cooper added. “That’s why I trust him and his team; they stay informed and ensure everything is handled correctly.”

Lee credits much of his success to humility and strategic learning. “I was smart enough to understand that I wasn’t smart enough,” he said. “I needed people who knew more than me, especially a business coach.”

He took full advantage of Jackson State University’s Small Business Development program. He also emphasizes the importance of experience and reading. “I self-taught myself a lot by reading,” he said. “You can read an article and learn in 10 minutes what took the writer their entire life to learn.”

One of Lee’s proudest achievements is his 10-week tax course, which he personally teaches annually from October to December. Participants learn tax law through memorization and manual preparation before ever touching software. “We don’t put them on the computer until the ninth week,” he said.

Beyond business, Lee invests deeply in people and community. TCL sponsors scholarships at Jackson State University and Lee’s high school, Northwood High School in Boyce, Louisiana; supports Jackson Public Schools; and operates a Teachers Rock Appreciation Program. The company has earned numerous community and business awards, including Business of the Year and Businessman of the Year honors from Respect Our Black Dollars, as well as an achievement award from Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

Rather than expanding locations, Lee now focuses on developing entrepreneurs through partnerships and coaching. “At this point in my life, I want to help others turn their dreams into reality,” he said.

He also helps others through his radio program, “The TCL Show,” which is themed, “You, Life, and Money.” It airs on WMPR 90.1 FM on Mondays at 6 p.m.

“His radio show is extremely educational,” said Pastor, Rev. Audrey Lynne Hall of Holy Temple M.B. Church in West Jackson. “I try to tune in every Monday night.”

Lee is also a former Army National Guard member, current freelance business writer, and the proud father of four daughters. Three of whom are business owners.

Lee measures success not by avoiding failure, but by learning from it and lifting others up in the process.

For Tim C. Lee, a dream deferred didn’t dry up. It paid dividends.