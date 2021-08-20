Crisler says interim appointment as Hinds County Sheriff is bitter/sweet

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

Marshand Crisler was appointed interim sheriff by The Hinds County Board of Supervisors in a special meeting Monday. He replaces former Sheriff Lee Vance who died from cardiorespiratory failure two weeks ago as a result of COVID-19.

Sheriff Lee Vance’s homegoing service was held Saturday at The Mississippi Coliseum where hundreds paid their respects.

When asked how he felt about the appointment Crisler said the appointment is bitter sweet.

“It’s bitter because I lost a dear friend, which is the only way I had the opportunity to sit in this seat and that certainly is not the way I wanted to get into this position.” He said Lee Vance was his hero.

Crisler continued, “The sweet aspect is that Lee and I spent 28 years working together. I learned a lot from him as we worked together in the trenches on a lot of missions.”

Crisler is a retired major in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served as Ward 6 city councilman for eight years in the City of Jackson. He also served as a narcotics investigator in the Hinds County Sheriff’s office for 12 years. He said being in the building again is like returning home.

When asked about personnel, Crisler said the staff that Vance left in place is second to none and he would not be making any personnel changes.

As he discussed some of his goals, Crisler said Undersheriff Allen White is helping him get information on the SWOT analysis, which is a technique used to help an organization identify strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. He said he wants to assess all aspects of the Sheriff’s Department and of the Raymond Detention Center.

He plans to coordinate with other law enforcement agencies to tackle crime.

Crisler also said the department will be working on policies to address the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been reported that both detainees and employees are seeing an increase in positive cases.

Undersheriff White was hospitalized recently after testing positive for COVID-19 but is safely back on the job.