Mayor Chokwe Lumumba appoints Louis Wright as new CAO – Local businessman says he is just what the city needs

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

On Monday, during a media press conference at City Hall, Mayor Chokwe Lumumba announced that Louis P. Wright Sr. will become Jackson’s new chief administrative officer (CAO). Wright who served as customer service manager at Entergy Mississippi, retired July 30 and will be assuming his new position August 16, serving as interim CAO until confirmed by the Jackson City Council. He was employed by Entergy for 47 years.

Lumumba stated, “We look forward to bringing his vast business acumen, ability to build relationships, drive progress and provide leadership to our team.”

Wright is a native of Jackson. He is a graduate of Jim Hill High School and a Jackson State University alum. He has served on the board of directors for Keep Jackson Beautiful and The United Way. He has also served as president of Jackson Public Schools Board of Trustees. Currently he is a trustee for the Jackson Housing Authority and the Hinds County Economic Development Authority.

Wright told The Mississippi Link that he is really excited about the opportunity to serve in this new role and feels that with the leadership from the mayor and other city leaders, a lot of great things can be accomplished. He admitted he will be carrying a lot of weight on his shoulders but with the confidence the mayor and others have in him, he is looking forward to serving in this capacity.

Wright said, “I am not so naïve to think there are not challenges ahead, but I feel the Lord has prepared me for this role.”

The CAO is responsible for coordinating and directing the operations of the various departments and function of the municipal government. The city has approximately 1,700 employees and a budget of more than $350 million.

Wright is married to C. Denise Wright and they are the parents of two children, Louis Wright Jr. and EuShawn Smith. They have 4 grandchildren with one more on the way.

Wright is a life-long member of College Hill Baptist Church where he serves as a deacon, superintendent of the Sunday School and chairman of the Trustee Board.

College Hill pastor Rev. Chauncey Jordan and other church members congratulated Wright during a ZOOM executive board meeting Monday night.

James Covington, a local Jackson businessman, is a long-time friend of Wright’s. He said, “Sometimes the times find us. What a great appointment by Mayor Lumumba. I’ve known Louis Wright for more than 35 years from our days together at Mississippi Power & Light, now Entergy. He is a seasoned corporate manager with more than 45 year of experience. He has a calming spirit. Louis could have retired and enjoyed his life but instead decided to take those years of experience and help solve problems in our city.”

“He’s just what the city needs.”