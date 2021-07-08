Inauguration of Jackson’s incumbent Mayor and City Council

By Bill Washington,

On July 1, 2021 Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and the Jackson City Council were officially sworn in and celebrated by many at the Jackson Convention Center. A celebration for the occasion included a fireworks display downtown along with food and live performances.

The day started with a prayer service where ten pastors prayed for development, unity for Jackson, economics, youth, crime, future of Jackson, leadership and the Mayor/City Council.

Pastor Jimi Jones coordinated the event and the Praise Team from his church (Free Christian Ministries) provided the music. Jones described the ceremonial event as a “breath of fresh air.”

Pastor Joel Sims of Word of Life Church located in Flowood and Pastor Lanford Porter of the Apostolic Restoration Ministry in Jackson both mentioned the prophet Nehemiah and how he rebuilt the walls of Jerusalem and now Jackson is at that crossroad.

After the prayer service, peopled gathered in the lobby for a continental breakfast.

Judges performing the swearing included Honorable Bill Waller Jr, Honorable James E Graves, Honorable Winston Kidd, Honorable Tommie T Green, Honorable David N. McCarty and Honorable Frank Sutton.

Jackson Mayor Lumumba was sworn in by Chancery Court Judge Denise S. Owens, with his wife Ebony, holding the Bible.

City of Jackson Council members sworn in included: Ashby Foote, Ward 1; Angelique Lee, Ward 2; Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3; Brian Grizell, Ward 4; Vernon Hartley, Ward 5; Aaron Banks, Ward 6 and Virgi Lindsay, Ward 7.

Judge Owens gave an Oath of Office to the Citizens of Jackson asking them to repeat after her. She said, “I, state your name, do solemnly affirm that I will faithfully support the city of Jackson, Mississippi.”

The evening closed with Mayor Lumumba’s late father’s campaign slogan “One City, One Aim, One Destiny.”

