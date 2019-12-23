By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

The Music Ministry of College Hill Baptist Church presented a Christmas Cantata December 15 titled REJOICE! A Soulful Celebration of the Season. It was directed by Minister Andrew Lewis, director of Music.

The majority of the narration was done by Deaconess C. Denise Wright with additional narration by Deacon Gregory Anderson and Pastor Michael T. Williams.

Lewis said he was very pleased with the end result of the Cantata. “It was a lot of work for the music ministry including choir members and musicians,” he said.

He continued, “Everyone sacrificed a lot of their time for rehearsals and even though there were moments when we were not sure how it would turn out, God worked it out.”

From his perspective, Lewis said there is so much talent among the members of College Hill. He was speaking of soloists, musicians and choir members having great voices.

Lewis became director of music July 2019. He grew up at College Hill but moved away for over 20 years. “Having been back for a short time, it is good to know we have such great talent from within.”

In addition to serving as director, Lewis played the piano. Other musicians included Ray Smith, organist; Tata Amos, electric bass; and Buford Staffney Jr., drummer.

Two students from Hinds Community College in Raymond, Elvin Lackey, percussionist and Raymond Young, saxophonist, were guest musicians.

Soloists included Gregory Anderson, Evelia Campbell, Tara Walker, Rosie Davis and Danny Staffney, all members of the Combined Choir at College Hill. Jay Thompson joined the cantata as a guest soloist singing “Take Me to Jesus.”

The Cantata was held in the family life center and it was filled to capacity.

The College Hill family is looking forward to moving into their new sanctuary in February of 2020.

