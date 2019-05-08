Facebook bans Minister Louis Farrakhan of the Nation of Islam

By Frederick H. Lowe,

Facebook and Instagram have banned Minister Louis Farrakhan, the highly regarded leader of the Chicago-based Nation of Islam, after lumping him together with paranoid white right-wing nuts who spew racial hatred and conspiracy theories.

Facebook announced May 2 that it banned Farrakhan who has been criticized for his anti-Semitic remarks, although members of Jewish groups sometimes appear on the Nation of Islam’s television show that is broadcast from Chicago.

“We always banned individuals or organizations that promote or engage in violence and hate regardless of ideology,” a Facebook spokesperson told Variety, a publication that covers the entertainment industry. “The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and that’s what led to our decision to remove these accounts today.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center, which is based in Montgomery, Ala., also has long listed the Nation of Islam as a hate group.

Any criticism of Jews is considered hate speech by members of the white-owned media, which knows little about Farrakhan.

They know so little that on May 2, CBS called Farrakhan the founder of the Nation of Islam. Master W. Fard Muhammad of Detroit founded the organization July 4, 1930 in Detroit. The Honorable Elijah Muhammad, Fard Muhammad’s successor, moved the Nation of Islam to Chicago.

Facebook confused Farrakhan with the likes of Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos, Laura Loomer, Paul Nehlen, a white nationalist and Paul Joseph Watson, editor of Infowars.

The White House and Jewish groups have severely criticized Minnesota Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar for her comments, yet recent deadly attacks of Jewish synagogues have been carried out by white men who have self-identified as white supremacists.

Farrakhan has battled African Americans whom he charged are agents of Jewish groups, working against the interest of African Americans.

In March 2018, The Nation of Islam published an open letter to Gregory Meeks, Danny K. Davis and Barbara Lee, all members of the Congressional Black Caucus, because of their criticism of Farrakhan’s 2018 Founders Day speech.

He accused the three of acting at the behest of the Republican Jewish Coalition, the anti-Defamation League and others who represent white supremacy and want to destroy the black community.

Black men highly regard Farrakhan for many reasons, one of which is that The Nation works with recently released black-male prison inmates, helping them to re-enter the community after incarceration.

Also, The Nation urges black men to live better lives to improve their communities. Although not every black man belongs to The Nation of Islam, they are continually under assault by police and followed in stores by security guards – some of whom are black women – who immediately regard them as criminals.

As a result, black men suffer from high rates of high blood pressure which can lead to stroke, a blockage of blood to the brain that killed filmmaker John Singleton.

The Nation of Islam also urges black people to become self-sufficient and support each other instead of giving our money away to whites and others.

Even in a booming economy, the jobless rate for black men 20 and over was 6.8 percent in April, much higher when compared with other racial and ethnic groups. These are some of the reasons that The Nation of Islam has a strong yet silent following.

Books published by the Nation of Islam are sometimes available for sale in large black Christian churches.

