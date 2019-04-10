JSU students and staff win AP awards

By Anthony Dean,

Interim Genereal Manager, WJSU Radio,

WJSU was among the winners in the Louisiana-Mississippi Associated Press competition honoring the best in broadcast journalism and newspapers during the annual AP Awards Dinner April 1.

Rob Jay won first place in the Sportscast or Sports Program Category. The judges’ comment: “Excellent production, good use of sound and music.”

Eric Walker won two second place awards in the Achievement and Short Feature Story categories. His award in the Achievement Category was titled Cindy Hyde-Smith Controversy. The judges’ comment: “Followed an election controversy that garnered national attention with focus on local concerns.” The award for Short Feature Story Category was Medgar Evers 55 years later. The judges’ comment: “A good collection of strong voices speaking to a historical tragedy and its resonance more than half a century later.”

Former WJSU News Director, Dwain Doty, won second place in the Long Feature Story Category. The name of his feature story was Victims of Crime Tree Lighting Ceremony. Judge’s comment: “A sensitive handling of a sad, but hopeful story of the triumph of human spirit over tragedy.”

Winning these awards is a testament to the high standards we have set at WJSU and JSU-TV. Working together has stimulated growth and creativity in the broadcast division of the Department of Journalism and Media Studies.

The annual contest for AP-member broadcasters and newspapers was conducted by the Louisiana-Mississippi AP Broadcasters and Media Editors and sponsored by the University of Mississippi School of Journalism and New Media. The AP is a not-for-profit news cooperative, representing thousands of U.S. newspapers and broadcasters.

Newspapers are classified by divisions: Division I, newspapers with up to 75,000 total weekly circulation; Division II, newspapers from 75,001 to 250,000 total weekly circulation and Division III, newspapers with more than 250,000 total weekly circulation.

