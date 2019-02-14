Justice served for former Hinds County Sheriff Tyrone Lewis

By Othor Cain,

Editor,

“I stood up against lies to reclaim my good name and reputation in this community,” said former Hinds County Sheriff Tyrone Lewis, after a Hinds County Chancery Court judge ruled in his favor this week.

Judge James Bell ruled that Lewis was the victim of an intentionally false social media campaign which likely cost him his 2015 re-election. Lewis initially sought a temporary restraining order to prevent Shelia Lewis, his ex wife, Tangue Davis, Kristie Nichols, Tony Davis and others from publishing untrue allegations related to his divorce and the paternity of a now-adult child.

Despite previous court documented findings that clearly indicated that Lewis’ ex-wife Shelia was found to be at fault during divorce proceedings and Lewis was granted a divorce from her and two paternity tests that cleared Lewis, the group proceeded to make false accusations and claims.

Bell said that while free speech and the First Amendment are important and should be protected, there is no protection when “lies are conjured up and made up and people work together in order to conjure up and make up lies, that’s a definition of conspiracy.”

“Although I am pleased to have victory in a court of law, this has been a difficult time for me and my family,” Lewis said. “I stood up to put an end to the use of social media to defame, malign and destroy a person’s reputation just to win an election or influence a campaign.”

Bell awarded Lewis $50,000 in total from the four defendants. He added an additional $5,000 in punitive award against Davis. Though a small amount, Bell stated that the amount would “hopefully have some impact on persons who would have similar conduct.”

Attorney Dennis Sweet, who represented Lewis in this case said, “This is important not only for my client and my friend [Lewis], who fought to have the truth told and clear his name; weaponizing social media to engage in personal attacks and influence elections should and will be punished.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...