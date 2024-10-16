We Understand the Assignment – women’s pre-election pep rally featuring Rita Brent

By Janice K. Neal-Vincent, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

A diversified turnout of women showed up at Hal and Mal’s Restaurant and participated in a pep rally in the Red Room for the purpose of voter involvement in this year’s upcoming presidential election Wednesday, October 9th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The overall message was that voters must not only cast their votes for Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Governor Tim Waltz, but they are responsible for encouraging others to do so. Hence, between now and November 5th, they have much work to do.

Comedian, musician, military veteran and Jackson native Rita Brent was the hostess. In her feistiness, Brent pushed the event forward with her conception of the State of Mississippi today as opposed to yesterday. She admitted being excitedly startled that “we’re having an event like this.” She saw and felt unification within the room.

Brent then determined that many Mississippians are boosting “change” for “growth.” Accordingly, “the race relations are better here in Mississippi,” she stated.

In recognition of change, Brent tossed out a number of things about Harris. Among them was she has unlike her opponent – Former President Donald Trump – (1) character; (2) a plan, not a concept of a plan; (3) overqualifications; (4) sanity; (5) experience; and (6) high regard for reproductive rights.

Former Tougaloo College President Dr. Beverly Hogan asserted that back in the day Jackson residents were active participants in the voting process. “It changed when we forgot that power to vote. That’s what’s important in a democracy. We want to elect responsible people to protect our human rights. “In connection to that, Hogan called for a “free” and “open” election.

Hogan opined that good people who fail to vote are the ones who put bad officials in office. She voiced Brent’s sentiment when she said that it was essential for all people to vote. Hogan then summed up her address with, “I believe if women vote, we can win.”

Dr. Flonzie Brown Wright is the first Black woman elected to a public office in Mississippi since the Reconstruction era. In 1968 voters elected her election commissioner in Canton. “I’m a woman. I’m Black, but in 1968, I defeated a man who had been in office for 30 years.”

The civil rights activist then made it clear that voters are the ones who decide where society is going. She further commented that unlike yesterday, voters today will not be asked nonsensical questions such as, “How many feathers are on a chicken” or how many bubbles are on a bar of soap.” The process is about choice of candidates.

Oleta Fitzgerald is director of the Children’s Defense Fund’s Southern Regional Office (CDF-SRO) and the regional administrator for the Southern Rural Black Women’s initiative for Economic & Social Justice (SRBWI). She warned the crowd to talk about the shape of the United States; focusing on what elections mean; Medicaid expansion; and sick family members who need healthcare cost coverage. She summarized these issues as essentialities for the upcoming election.

Before exiting the stage, Fitzgerald left the audience with this, “Talk to folks about the good of this country and the opportunities for our children. In the State of Mississippi I want all the children in the public schools to take their vouchers to Jackson Prep. Every church in this City of Jackson should make sure that every person 65 and older votes in this election.”

Throughout these talks were thunderous applause, raised hands, and standing ovations. The enthusiastic crowd did not falter in their feedback. They persevered in their levels of high energy.

Brent led volunteers in a song that was dedicated to Kamala Harris. The objective was to look seriously at that Black woman and her potential as President of the United States of America. Look at Harris as “sister,” and cast the November 5th ballot for Harris. The song ended with the chant: “When we fight, we win, and we are not going back.”

Throughout the rally, Kamala Harris 2024 President t-shirts were awarded to women who gave correct responses to questions about Harris.

Donna Barksdale, Beverly Hogan, Debra McGee, Margaret McMullan, Carol Palmer and Vangela Wade were the event’s organizers. They brought forth a cultural, dynamic representation of the gist of a free and colorful society in their call for the Harris vote.