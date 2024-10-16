Vance and Walz begin debating cordially but end in heated clashes over Trump, Jan. 6 and national policy issues

By Stacy M. Brown,

NNPA Newswire Senior Correspondent,

Republican Senator JD Vance of Ohio and Democratic Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota, faced off in the only vice-presidential debate of the 2024 election on Tuesday night, which began with a measured tone but eventually escalated into a combative exchange. The debate, which CBS News hosted at their Broadcast Center in New York with Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan moderating, covered a range of important national issues, with Vance’s connections to former President Donald Trump and the January 6 uprising emerging as key flashpoints.

The debate’s early moments were largely civil, as both candidates laid out their platforms and shared their visions on topics such as foreign policy and the economy. However, tensions flared when Vance was asked about Trump’s recent comment that childcare was “not very expensive” compared to the money the country would gain from his policies. Vance explained that Trump was referring to the nation’s ability to raise funds by “penalizing companies shipping jobs overseas” and those using “slave laborers.” But Vance sidestepped when pressed on whether Trump was committed to the child tax credit, redirecting the discussion to economic penalties for outsourcing, prompting frustration from Walz.

The debate took a sharper turn when Vance was questioned about the 2020 election and Trump’s role in the January 6 insurrection. Rather than directly answering whether Trump lost the 2020 election, Vance defended the former president’s actions that day, stating, “Remember, [Trump] said that on January the 6th, the protesters ought to protest peacefully, and on January the 20th, what happened? Joe Biden became the president. Donald Trump left the White House.”

Walz responded forcefully, calling Vance’s failure to answer directly “a damning non-answer.” He continued, “To deny what happened on January 6, the first time an American president or anyone tried to overturn an election, is unacceptable. This has got to stop. It’s tearing our country apart.”

Walz also drew attention to the broader implications of Vance’s remarks, reminding voters of the violence on January 6, including a march on the governor’s mansion in Minnesota. “What I’m concerned about is, where is the firewall with Donald Trump? Where is the firewall if he knows he could do anything, including taking an election, and his vice president’s not going to stand up to it? That’s what we’re asking you, America,” Walz said, clarifying that accountability for democracy was at stake in the 2024 election.

Vance avoided direct answers on election integrity and instead pivoted to discussions of censorship, blaming tech companies for “censoring their fellow citizens” and touting Trump’s endorsements by former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. He continued to defend Trump’s policies, including tax cuts and immigration, while steering clear of addressing the core issue of Trump’s role in questioning the election results.

The debate further escalated as the two candidates clashed over climate change, healthcare and gun violence. On climate change, Walz highlighted the Biden-Harris administration’s investments in clean energy and infrastructure, citing the Inflation Reduction Act as a crucial step in addressing the crisis. “We’ve made massive investments in electric vehicles, solar technology, and job creation because we know climate change is real,” Walz said.

Vance countered by downplaying the urgency, arguing that Democrats were not serious about the issue. “If they really believed climate change was serious, they’d be doing more manufacturing and energy production here in America. That’s not what they’re doing,” he said, accusing Democrats of using climate change as a political slogan rather than implementing real solutions.

Gun violence also sparked a heated back-and-forth. Vance proposed increased school security measures, suggesting, “We need to make sure the doors lock better, strengthen windows, and add school resource officers.” Walz quickly criticized the proposal, asking, “Do you want your schools hardened to look like a fort?” He pressed for more comprehensive gun control measures, emphasizing the need to address the root causes of violence.

Ultimately, Walz positioned himself as a champion of middle-class families, touting health care and affordable housing policies. At the same time, Vance remained firmly aligned with Trump, repeatedly defending the former president’s record and platform.

Walz appealed to voters to choose leaders who will protect democratic institutions, saying, “When Mike Pence made that decision to certify the election, that’s why Mike Pence isn’t on this stage.”

Vance, meanwhile, reflected on his loyalty to Trump, asserting that “Donald Trump delivered for the American people.”