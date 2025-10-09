Senate District 26 Forum held at Tougaloo College

By Othor Cain,

Contributing Writer,

Tuesday, October 7, the Bennie G. Thompson Academic Complex at Tougaloo College served as the backdrop for a pivotal political forum featuring five of the seven candidates vying for the Senate District 26 seat, left vacant when John Horhn assumed the role of Mayor for the City of Jackson.

Sponsored in part by Mississippi Votes (Tougaloo College Chapter), Mississippi Votes ACTION Fund (C4), Capitol Dreamers, Gamma Upsilon Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., and the Jackson (MS) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the event aimed to amplify the voices of college voters, reflecting a growing engagement among young constituents.

Candidates Jermaine Cooley, Theresa Kennedy, Kamesha Mumford, James Pittman, and Jeffery Stallworth presented their platforms and addressed pressing issues, from voter access, youth retention to employment opportunities in Mississippi. Although opinions differed on certain topics, common ground emerged on the importance of mental health resources and judicial reform, resonating deeply with the audience.

The forum was moderated by Dr. Lawren Long, Interim Chair of the Political Science Department and Director of the Public Policy Program at Tougaloo College, who encouraged audience to maintain decorum and not respond to any of the candidates with applause or loud outbursts.

Student engagement was on full display, as attendees posed insightful questions about creating sustainable pathways to good-paying jobs and ensuring equitable access to mental health services. This vibrant exchange highlighted the urgent need for political representation that prioritizes the voices of younger generations, signaling a collective commitment to shaping the future of Mississippi.

The forum exemplified the power of civic discourse in fostering informed decision-making in the upcoming electoral process. The two candidates that did not attend missed an opportunity to garner the student vote.

We wanted to briefly profile the five distinguished candidates that were present at the forum, each embodying a unique vision for the community. Full stories on each candidate will appear in the Mississippi Link, as the election draws near.

(In alphabetical order)

Jermaine Cooley, a local businessman, aims to stimulate economic growth through entrepreneurship. He envisions a future where small businesses thrive, providing jobs and resources for aspiring entrepreneurs in the district.

Community Advocate Theresa G. Kennedy has devoted her career to championing underrepresented voices. Her passion for grassroots activism has transformed neighborhoods, as she seeks to implement progressive policies that prioritize education and health care accessibility.

Attorney and Judge Kamesha Mumford bring a wealth of legal experience, having served in various capacities within the judicial system. Her commitment to justice and equity has made her a respected figure among constituents. Her passion and commitment to improving the lives of the citizens in District 26 and beyond is evident in her ability to connect with and relate to everyday Mississippians.

James E. Pittman, a former educator, emphasizes the importance of investment in education. With a focus on equitable funding and resources, he aims to ensure that every student has access to quality learning opportunities.

Pastor Jeffery Stallworth, a dedicated community leader, draws upon his extensive experience in faith-based initiatives. His platform emphasizes moral integrity and social responsibility, advocating for policies that uplift local families and foster community cohesion.