American Heart Association celebrates the opening of the Tougaloo College Community Pantry, named in honor of Robert Smith, M.D

The Mississippi Link Newswire,

On September 25, 2025, the American Heart Association celebrated the opening of the “Robert Smith, M.D. Center of Excellence Pantry” located on the campus of Tougaloo College.

Sponsored by Atmos Energy, the community pantry is named in honor of Robert Smith, M.D. and is a new initiative at Tougaloo College to combat food insecurity and support the local community.

Smith is a distinguished alumnus, civil rights activist, and a pioneer in community health, having founded Central Mississippi Health Services (CMHS) and co-founded America’s first rural community health center, Delta Health Center in Mound Bayou, MS. He helped institutionalize Tougaloo’s Pre-Health Program and was honored as a Tougaloo “Living Legend” for his lifetime of work improving healthcare access and food insecurity, particularly for underserved communities.

“We know that Mississippi is the hungriest state in the nation, and we are committed to ensuring that the Tougaloo community have access to the resources they need to live healthier lives,” said Jennifer Hopping, executive director of the American Heart Association, Jackson.

“Atmos Energy is committed to fueling safe and thriving communities in which we serve. We are happy to partner with the American Heart Association of Jackson to offer this food pantry to the community and students of Tougaloo, “ said Lauren Ann Cobb, Manager of Public Affairs, Atmos Energy. “Access to pantries such as this one will fuel the futures of our neighbors and address the prevalent issue of food insecurity. “

“We are excited to open our doors to the community and provide essential resources to those in need,” said Donavon Coley, Vice President of Enrollment Management and Student Services, Tougaloo College.

“This pantry is not just about food—it’s about dignity, support, and building stronger connections between our students and our neighbors.”

“Mississippi Food Network fights hunger and feeds hope daily for neighbors in our community,” said Stacey Jordan, Director of Development at the Mississippi Food Network. “This is a great step toward ensuring that those in our community receive what they need to flourish.