Rep. Bennie Thompson hosts virtual town hall on Trump’s executive orders, urges action

By Edelia J. Carthan, Ed.D.,

Contributing Writer,

Congressman Bennie Thompson hosted a virtual town hall Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 6:30 p.m. on his website, benniethompson.house.gov/live. The event provided an opportunity for residents to ask questions and hear Thompson’s take on former President Donald Trump’s executive orders, their impact on Mississippi, and the legal and political responses underway.

Challenging Trump’s Executive Orders

Thompson made it clear that many of Trump’s executive orders are being challenged in court, emphasizing that Congress – not the president – has the constitutional power to control federal spending.

“He doesn’t have the power to do that,” Thompson said. “The Constitution gives Congress that power, not him. We set the budget, and the president executes it.”

He encouraged residents to call Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith to voice their concerns about how these policies are affecting them.

Impact on Minorities and DEI Rollbacks

One of the key concerns discussed was Trump’s rollback of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Thompson warned that these changes threaten the progress made in ensuring equal opportunity in workplaces, schools and federal programs.

“The government should want to say that they won’t discriminate against you based on where you were born, whether you have a disability or not, or your sexual orientation,” he said.

The previous federal DEI mission statement emphasized this commitment:

“The United States government is dedicated to ensuring that every individual has equal opportunity, regardless of race, ethnicity, disability, gender identity, or sexual orientation. We will actively work to eliminate discrimination in all forms and promote a workforce that reflects the diversity of our nation.”

Thompson warned that dismantling DEI policies would disproportionately harm minorities, veterans and disabled individuals, limiting their access to jobs, education and government contracts.

Education at Risk in Mississippi

Another major concern was Trump’s ongoing efforts to eliminate the Department of Education, which Thompson said would be devastating for Mississippi.

“Twenty-three percent of the money that supports education in Mississippi comes from the federal government,” Thompson said. “If Trump eliminates the Department of Education, that funding could be gone, and our schools will suffer.”

He cautioned that losing federal education dollars would negatively impact public schools, teacher salaries, and programs for students with disabilities.

Trump’s Overreach and Federal Worker Protections

Thompson also pushed back on Trump’s attempts to send federal employees home for months without pay, making it clear that such a move would be unconstitutional.

“He doesn’t have the power to do that,” Thompson said. “The Constitution gives Congress that power, not him.”

He also raised concerns about billionaire Elon Musk and the Department of State (DOS) Committee, which recently sent letters to every federal employee offering them the option to resign.

“All of us understand the value of an education, and we also understand the power of a miseducation,” Thompson said. “They want to push back. We are in a pickle, and we have to resist and push back.”

He warned that Trump’s broader agenda is aimed at undoing decades of progress in civil rights, education and social programs.

Thompson also appeared on The Othor Cain Show later that day in a pre-recorded interview, where he and Cain covered a range of topics, including Thompson’s pardon by President Joe Biden, receiving the Presidential Citizens Medal, and the impact of Trump’s executive orders.

They also discussed the fight to protect DEI initiatives, the importance of federal funding for Mississippi, and the upcoming elections, highlighting the need for voter participation and civic engagement.

Take Action

Thompson urged Mississippians to stay engaged, contact their senators about Trump’s executive orders, and remain active in local politics – especially with the upcoming elections approaching.

To submit questions or participate in future discussions, visit benniethompson.house.gov/live.