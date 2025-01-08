‘Our country ignored Africa,’ Jimmy Carter said. He didn’t

By Cara Anna,

Associated Press,

When the time came this last week to present what are traditionally thought of as end-of-term awards, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. rose to the occasion, honoring many substantial people deserving of our nation’s highest honors. On the lists of nineteen recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom and twenty recipients of the Presidential Citizens Medal were two of our own icons, hailing from Ruleville and Bolton, Mississippi, respectively – small places, enormously consequential people.

Fannie Lou Hamer was born on October 6, 1917, in Montgomery County, Mississippi, the twentieth child of Lou Ella and James Lee Townsend, sharecroppers east of the Mississippi Delta. She joined her family in the cotton fields at age 6. In the early 1940s, she married Perry Hamer and worked alongside him at W.D. Marlow’s plantation near Ruleville, in Sunflower County. Hamer’s ability to read and write earned her the job of timekeeper, a less physically demanding and more prestigious job within the sharecropping system. After she attempted to register to vote, Marlow ordered her off his land, per PBS.org. She died of complications from hypertension and breast cancer on March 14, 1977, at age 59, in Mound Bayou, Mississippi.

Mrs. Hamer transformed the struggle for racial justice in America. As a founder of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party, she challenged the exclusion of Black voices in the political system and laid the groundwork for the 1965 Voting Rights Act. More detail on her life can be found at https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/americanexperience/features/freedomsummer-hamer. An award-winning PBS documentary, Fannie Lou Hamer’s America, can be viewed at this link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5h2MzXavgEg.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors, per

www.whitehouse.gov. On January 4, 2025, her niece, Doris Hamer Richarson, accepted the posthumous award from President Biden, who held her hand throughout the reading of the citation: “The Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded to Mrs. Fannie Lou Hamer. One of the most powerful voices of the civil rights movement. Mrs. Fannie Lou Hammer spent eighteen years as a sharecropper in Mississippi before learning that Black citizens had a constitutional right to vote. With that newfound freedom, she sacrificed her own safety to organize and register fellow Black voters across the South. Brutally beaten but undeterred, for decades she spoke truth to power to expand political participation and economic rights for all Americans, and left these words echoing in the Nation’s conscience, ‘Nobody’s free until everybody is free.’”

Congressman Bennie G. Thompson stands out in a crowd of honorable people. Humble, direct, and a true servant for the people of Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District and beyond. The Bolton native has degrees from Tougaloo College and Jackson State University. He was inspired by leaders in the Civil Rights Movement and served alongside many of them, starting very young. He was a schoolteacher, alderman, mayor,