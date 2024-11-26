Nissan celebrates the season of giving with donation to MadCAAP: The Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant provided Thanksgiving food boxes for MadCAAP client families

The Mississippi Link Newswire,

“Enriching people’s lives” is the global vision of Nissan and all its operating companies worldwide. Nissan supports this vision by helping to improve the quality of life in the communities where it operates. Continuing its long-time support of Madison Countians Allied against Poverty (MadCAAP), the Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant provided Thanksgiving food boxes for 100 MadCAAP client families this holiday season.

Additionally, to their surprise, the Nissan donated a Nissan TITAN truck to support MadCAAP’s work in Madison County.

“As we enter this season of thanks, we are grateful for organizations like MadCAAP who work tirelessly to help those in need,” said Victor Taylor, vice president of manufacturing, Nissan Canton. “Giving back is at our core. We build more than great cars – we build stronger communities.” Taylor said Nissan has enjoyed a 15-year partnership with MadCAAP and like every year around the holiday season, Nissan helped with feeding over 100 families.

“The special thing we did today is, we gave away the last Nissan TITAN.” Taylor said Nissan would no longer be producing Nissan Titans and they wanted to find someone worthy of accepting the last one produced in the Nissan Canton facility. He stated, “The group that was chosen was MadCAAP.”

Karen Robinson, executive director of MadCAAP said, “We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Nissan for their continued and generous support of our programs and the community at large. The donation of the Nissan TITAN is a powerful gift that enhances our ability to serve and uplift the impoverished. Robinson said MadCAAP plans to use the Nissan TITAN truck to support their food programs, housing repairs and community garden.

About Madison Countians Allied Against Poverty

MadCAAP serves approximately 2,800 client families living below the federally mandated poverty level in Madison County. These families receive services through MadCAAP’s Food Pantry, Helping Hands Garden, New Attitudes Educational Classes, Clothing Closet, Housing Repair and Emergency Assistance programs. MadCAAP’s “Back to School” and “Holiday Adopt a Child” programs provide for children whose parent has completed 12 hours of educational classes. Additionally, MadCAAPs offers a tutoring program, VBS, STEM projects, Project H.O.P.E. and provides 700 food boxes at Thanksgiving.

About Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant

Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant celebrated 20 years of manufacturing operations in 2023. The plant employs approximately 5,000 people and has assembled more than five million vehicles since it began production in 2003. The $4 billion facility currently assembles the Nissan Altima and Nissan Frontier. To date, the company has invested $14 billion in its U.S. manufacturing operations collectively.