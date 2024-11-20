Dick’s Place holds 75th Anniversary Reunion

By Janice K. Neal-Vincent, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

In 1952 when Richard Anderson, Sr. constructed Dick’s Place in Clinton, Miss., he had no idea that it would still be around, let alone remain as the longest surviving juke joint in the state in 2024. From his hard work and passing by many years, he enticed others who visualized and held a well-spent reunion which occurred on the Clinton, Miss. lot at 3 p.m., Sunday, November 17, 2024.

Seventy-five years of community/customer relations brought relatives, friends and supporters to that familiar site. The celebration held its own while Valerie Anderson served as coordinator, and Ben Minniefield served as MC. Familiar personalities like Dr. Patricia Bennett; Attorney Isaac Byrd; Senator Hillman and Jean Frazier; Senator John Horhn; radio talk show host Kim Wade; blues musician and composer Bobby Rush, along with many others, were all in the midst.

Listening to voices that spilled the history of Dick’s Place was appropriate for the delightful Sunday afternoon breeze. The moment of pause was neither too early nor too late. Its punctual stance led Richard Anderson, Jr. to share that for many years, Dick’s was the only place where food could be purchased. His dad sold ribs for $1.25 and a half of chicken for 75 cents. He even made barbecue sauce from scratch.

Richard also recalled intimidations of white supremacy but revealed that despite Whites who did not want Black businesses to thrive and who destroyed many of them, there were several White people who came regularly to the juke joint, and they even joined the deer hunting club. They invested in their hobby and found pleasure in spending time with like-minded deer hunters. For them, it was worth the effort to cross over from their side of town to Dick’s Place.

Morgan Thomas also recalled the love and respect that people had for Dick’s Place. It was like they were at home when they stopped by. In that regard, he shared a poem which said in essence that “life is an opportunity, a song, and love.” Learning to fulfill responsibility is part of loving life. Thomas’ love for the poem caused him to distribute copies of it everywhere he went.

Senator John Horhn reflected on Black American history. He maintained that “ours” is a history replete with knowledge and talent. He said it this way, “Our history and culture are our greatest assets to the world. Mississippi has such a rich history.” The state, he proclaimed, has a rich heritage that has made a national and international mark. It is the birth of American music, the blues, and world music. Then there is the Vicksburg Cemetery. There is Philadelphia, Miss., that awakened the world to the three civil rights workers: James Chaney, Andrew Goodman, and Michael Schwerner who were brutally murdered.

Supervisor Tony Smith, of Clinton, promised that he was going to work for the citizens of Clinton and Dick’s Place. He mentioned that he would also “hold people accountable” for their actions. Then, he (like Senator Frazier), presented a proclamation that honored the historic business’s significant strides and gains.

Martha Anderson Handy, Richard Anderson, Sr.’s niece, was one of the many enthusiastic family members who was at the event. She said, “This is great. This is the first time I’ve seen this many people [here], and it’s good [to see] quite a number of family members.

All who attended Dick’s Place Reunion mingled a long time and left with gratitude of Richard Anderson, Sr. and his family – the symbolic expression of unity and cohesion – and a desire to continue to see the flourishing business exercise goodwill and respect.

The overarching element of love filled the cool Sunday afternoon breeze. Who would have thought that after seventy-five years, Dick’s Place could draw admirers and customers from one generation to the next? Who would have thought that this milestone year would produce so many memories?