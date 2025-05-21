Mississippi PE teacher Jamal Roberts crowned next American Idol

By Edelia J. Carthan, Ed.D.,

Contributing Writer,

Mississippi’s own Jamal Roberts, a physical education teacher from Meridian, has captured the nation’s attention after winning Season 23 of American Idol. Roberts drew a massive crowd of more than 20,000 fans to Meridian, where he was celebrated with cheers, signs, and unwavering hometown pride.

Supporters packed the streets to honor Roberts, who stepped onto the stage with humility and joy. His powerful voice and genuine spirit made him a standout throughout the competition—and now, he proudly represents Mississippi on the national stage.

The victory was not just a personal triumph, but a historic moment for the franchise. Roberts was crowned champion during the show’s season finale on Sunday night, May 18, in front of more than 26 million viewers—the largest voting turnout in American Idol history.

A P.E. teacher at Crestwood Elementary in Meridian, the 27-year-old earned his golden ticket during the Season 23 auditions with a charismatic performance of “Mary Jane” by Rick James. But it was his heartfelt rendition of “Heal” that deeply moved viewers across the nation—offering a message of hope, comfort, and unity that resonated in challenging times.

“On behalf of the City of Greenville, I salute Jamal Roberts for his extraordinary talent and perseverance,” said Mayor Errick D. Simmons. “As a fellow Mississippian, his journey from a dedicated physical education teacher and father to a national music sensation is truly inspiring. His soulful performances and unwavering determination have brought immense pride to our state.”

“I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Jamal Roberts on being named the next American Idol,” said Congressman Bennie Thompson. “What a phenomenal journey, and what a powerful voice—not just in music, but as a proud representative of Mississippi’s resilience, talent, and heart.”

“Jamal, your victory is a shining moment for our state, and I thank you for showing the world the strength, soul, and spirit that Mississippi produces. You’ve made us proud, not only with your voice but also with your character, humility, and passion.”

“To the people of Mississippi and the countless supporters across the country and around the globe who voted, cheered, and believed in Jamal every step of the way, thank you. Your unwavering support reflects the unity and pride that define our communities. This is more than a win for one person; this is a win for Mississippi, and we couldn’t be prouder.”

Governor Tate Reeves also took to Facebook to share his excitement, posting,

“MISSISSIPPI WINS AGAIN!! Congrats to Jamal Roberts – The 2025 American Idol!

#IDOL”

Roberts captivated audiences nationwide with powerful renditions of classics like “A Change Is Gonna Come” and “Go the Distance,” culminating in a stunning performance of “First Time” during the finale.

In addition to Jamal Roberts, only one other Mississippian has claimed the American Idol title. Trent Harmon of Amory won Season 15, while La’Porsha Renae of McComb finished as runner-up that same year.