Black’s Chapel Baptist Church celebrates Men & Women’s Day – Theme: “The Right Place at the Right Time”

Special to The Mississippi Link,

“The Right Place at the Right Time” was the theme for Black’s Chapel Men and Women’s Day Program, held Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. The church, pastored by Rev. John O. McNeal, is located at 3425 Robinson Street in Jackson. Brother Marvin and Sister Lisa Campbell-Johnson were the program guides. The hymn of Praise was “We’ve Come This Far by Faith/I Will Trust in the Lord.” The Mime Ministry, Brother Will Johnson performed “ There is a King in You,’ and the Sign Language Ministry, Sister Gwen Johnson performed “I pray We’ll Be Ready.” Sister Keila McNeal -Moore provided the welcome. A musical selection performed by Black Chapel’s Combined Choir was, “We Have Come This Far by Faith.” Sister Amya McNeal-Bolden and Brother Zachery Robinson sang “You Know My Name.”

James Burwell III, Mr. Black’s Chapel 2025 introduced the guest speakers, who happened to be his parents, Rev. James and Sis. Constance Harvey-Burwell. The couple thanked the people for “not just walking the Christian talk, but for walking the Christian Walk of discipleship, and exhibiting grace and love in all ministries. Rev. Burwell lifted the triple AAAs of allegiance, awareness, and alignment and stated if we trust God, He will get you to the right place at the right time to receive a blessing.”

Guests of the speakers were their mother, the Honorable Judge Constance Slaughter-Harvey, Esq, who is the Board President of Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation, Inc. in Forest, MS, and their niece, Dr. Tangelia Kelly, who is the Chief Communications Office and Executive Director of Division of University Communications at Jackson State University.

A highlight of the program was the announcement of the Blacks Chapel Man and Woman of the Year, Deacon Terrance, and Deaconess Varranda Love, who are both chair of the Caring Hearts Ministry.