Looking for an HBCU? What’s your major? Check out our guide to find the best school

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are known to lead in diverse areas of higher education. Their campuses serve as breeding grounds for social and political movements. However, beyond the classroom, these institutions stand out as national leaders in producing Black professionals across various fields. Check out our list of the top HBCUs, according to major.

Howard University

If acting or music is your schtick, then Howard University also known as the “Mecca,” located in the nation’s capital is one of the top HBCUs in the nation. Founded in 1867, the university remains a flagship institution for communications, law, acting, music, and biology. The communications School offers unparalleled access to major media outlets and a curriculum that prepares students to shape narratives with cultural depth. The Howard University School of Law is celebrated for its legacy of civil rights advocacy and producing influential political minds, including Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall and Former Vice President Kamala Harris. Meanwhile, the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts nurtures top Black talent in the art, theater, and music industries. Also, as home to the oldest Black medical school in the nation, Howard University has many resources for students interested in biology. Howard University College of Medicine and College of Dentistry have committed themselves to adding to the only 6 of percent Black doctors and 4 of percent Black dentists that make up the medical profession.

Xavier University

If you have an interest in STEM, then the bayou standout is Xavier University. Also known for its prowess in pre-medicine programs, Xavier is the only Catholic HBCU. This HBCU, located in New Orleans, La. and is highlighted for producing more Black students who go on to complete medical school. Also, the College of Pharmacy is one of the top 4 in the nation for graduating Black pharmacists.

Tuskegee University

Want to become a veterinarian? Then Tuskegee University is the school that holds a top spot for animal sciences, agriculture, biology, and nursing. The school is also known for having top programs in STEM-related fields. Tuskegee University, located in Alabama, is rooted in a historic legacy tied to Black historical icons, like Booker T. Washington and George Washington Carver. Tuskegee College of Agriculture drives research and education in sustainability, food security, and rural development, continuing its mission of community impact and innovation.

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University

For engineering and computer science, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University leads the pack. Affectionately called “NCAT,” this institution boasts the largest engineering college among HBCUs, with robust programs and industry partnerships that prepare students for cutting-edge work in fields like artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and renewable energy. North Carolina A&T’s Department of Computer Science is nationally recognized for its innovative research and workforce diversity efforts in technology.

Florida A&M University

Aspiring business leaders should look no further than Florida A&M University. Located in Tallahassee, Fl., this institution is recognized as the best HBCU for business education. Nicknamed “FAMU,” the School of Business and Industry combines rigorous academics with professional development, preparing graduates to compete and lead in a global economy.

Morehouse College

In medical education, Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta stands out as the premier HBCU, dedicated to training physicians who serve underserved populations and address healthcare disparities. Known for its community-based approach, Moorehouse consistently ranks highly for producing African American doctors in primary care and leadership roles in health equity.

Jackson State University

If you’re looking to stay in state and earn a STEM degree, then our hometown icon, Jackson State University is the place to be. Also known for its nationally ranked Social Work program, JSU offers both bachelor’s and master’s degrees accredited by the Council on Social Work Education.

Jackson State was founded in 1877 as a seminary. Later, when the state took control of the HBCU, it became a training school for teachers. Despite expanding to several other programs, JSU still touts its education program. Social work is also a popular major for its students.

Overall, when it comes to awarding doctoral degrees, Howard University leads all HBCUs, having conferred a record number of doctorates in recent years. However, Jackson State, Morgan State University, and Texas Southern University also contribute significantly to doctoral education. These distinctions reflect the vital role HBCUs play in cultivating diverse talent and leaders across disciplines, while honoring their rich histories and commitments to social justice and equity.

As higher education continues to evolve, these institutions remain beacons of excellence, innovation, and opportunity for students from across the nation and the world. Leah Clark contributed to this story.