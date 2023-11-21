Local churches and organizations are pipelines for needed Thanksgiving foods – Food boxes & turkey giveaways, a must-have for many

By Gail H.M. Brown, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s (AFBF), the cost of the Thanksgiving dinner this year is down by a 4.5% decrease from last year’s record-high dinner average of $64.05.

Despite the decrease, one Mississippi resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he still did not know how he could afford a turkey dinner for his “small family” until a friend recently shared an extra turkey from a food giveaway.

This is no doubt a familiar situation for many families this holiday season and beyond.

However, the AFBF report does indicate that, “a Thanksgiving meal [for 2023] is still 25% higher than it was in 2019, which highlights the impact high supply costs and inflation have had on food prices since before the pandemic.” (See the AFBF data display tables in this article).

For Antoinette Brown of Jackson, the food box and turkey giveaways, especially during the holidays, have been extremely helpful to her and her family. “I want to thank the churches and organizations that participate in food giveaways,” Brown said.

One of several churches holding recent food giveaways was Christ Tabernacle Baptist Church, located at 1201 Cooper Road, Jackson, MS.

As the numerous motorists droved their cars through the parking lot to where the food boxes were issued, a smiling Pastor Hosea Hines greeted each of them through their driver’s window. He also shared with them what to expect in their food box.

His church conducts food pantry giveaways once or twice a month. “It’s very obvious that there are people less fortunate than others, and they are missing so much, and food is one of those things,” Hines said. “Food gives us nourishment.

“The Bible says in First John, Chapter 3, Verse 17: ‘But whoso hath this world’s good, and seeth his brother has need, and shutteth up his bowels of compassion from him, how dwelleth the love of God in him?’ (KJV)

“We, as well as others, are trying to help individuals in need by demonstrating the love of God through our giving,” he concluded.

Other metro-areas churches distributing food boxes and/or turkeys (just to name a few) included: We Are One United Methodist Church, 1315 W. McDowell Road, Jackson, MS, where Jerry Mannery is senior pastor and Greater Love Temple Church of God In Christ, 5630 Gault St., Jackson, MS, pastored by Elder Stephen Dennis.

Such giveaways take place across the state, more so during the holiday season. Businesses, organizations, churches and groups understand that money for nutritious food often becomes a challenge for those on fixed incomes as well the working poor.

Despite its vast farmland, many are not aware that many Mississippi counties are serious food deserts. Food deserts are areas with limited or no access to fresh food (usda.gov).

This is why food giveaways are such a necessity for senior citizens like Brown and others. MFN has been feeding Mississippians since 1984. It distributes more than 1.5 million pounds of food and feeds more than 150,000 every month – or a total of 1.8 million people per year,” (MFN.org)

“The food boxes provide much needed, yet often unaffordable food items to many, “Brown said. “Being on a very fixed income and trying to pay bills and meet other financial obligations limit the amount of money to spend on food.”

Monzola Ross of Holmes County, Mississippi, agrees. On Monday, Nov. 20, via telephone, she told The Mississippi Link just before leaving home to pick up her monthly food box in Lexington that: “The food boxes are very helpful, and they have a lot of nutritional items in them that I can’t afford to buy.”

Both women feel that the food boxes are always a much-needed, welcomed blessing.

“When I’m blessed, I also share and bless others who are living in similar situations.”

Ross does the same.

God bless the food giveaway networks,” said Brown.