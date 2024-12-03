Leveling Up: How HBCUs Empower Black Students To Rise Above, Achieve

Chandler – Historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) have long played a pivotal role in shaping the educational landscape for African-American students. They have done (and continue to do) more to educate Black students than many larger, more well-resourced historically White institutions (HWIs).

HBCU institutions transcend the realm of mere education, transforming into vibrant communities that foster academic achievement, personal growth, and a profound sense of culture and belonging. They produce more Black science and engineering majors than any HWI, and they have produced the majority of Black doctors, lawyers, judges, and academics for generations.

Their legacy is woven with stories of resilience, excellence, and individuals like Kenyae Stocker, whose journey at Southern University and A&M College, an HBCU, exemplifies the transformative power of such institutions.

Stocker, a soon-to-be graduate in May 2024 with a stellar 3.7 GPA in mechanical engineering, embodies the unwavering spirit that thrives within HBCU walls. Hailing from Tucson, Ariz., she arrived at Southern University just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, presenting a unique set of challenges for her freshman year. Yet, her story is a testament to the unique support system these institutions provide, empowering students to navigate challenges and embrace opportunities for growth.

Her unwavering determination and proactive nature allowed her to not only adapt to online learning but also thrive academically. This is evidenced by her immediate acceptance into the prestigious Top Jags Program in fall 2020, a program reserved for students of exceptional academic achievement. Throughout her four years, Stocker has consistently remained a Top Jag, a testament to her dedication and resilience.

Furthermore, her academic excellence extends beyond the Top Jags Program. She has consistently earned a place on the Honors Roll and Dean’s List each semester, and is on track to graduate as an Honors College student. These achievements speak volumes about her character and the nurturing environment fostered by the Southern University community, which empowers students to not only overcome adversity but also excel academically.

Beyond academics, Stocker actively participated in activities such as The National Society of Black Engineers and The American Society of Mechanical Engineers. These experiences not only enriched her college experience but also helped her build a strong network within the engineering field and among her peers. Balancing these diverse commitments demonstrates her exceptional time management skills and dedication to her passions.

Southern University’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence and fostering a supportive alumnus has undeniably played a crucial role in shaping Stocker’s success.

She said, “The university’s emphasis on higher education, coupled with research programs and strong alumni engagement, provides students with valuable opportunities to learn, grow and thrive.”

Dr. Brian Warren, a professor in the Mechanical Engineering Department, exemplifies this dedication. His mentorship and guidance have been instrumental in shaping Kenyae’s academic journey, along with countless other students at Southern University.

As she prepares to embark on her career at McCarthy Building Companies, a Dallas, Texas-based company, her aspirations reflect her unwavering commitment to both her chosen field and making a positive impact in her community. Her story serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for students everywhere, demonstrating that with perseverance, dedication, and the support offered by institutions like HBCUs, anything is possible.

Stocker’s journey is far from over, and she serves as a powerful reminder of the transformative power and relevance of HBCUs. HBCUs have much to teach us all about how to ensure educational equality for Black students specifically, and even for first-generation and low-income students, more generally, who are overrepresented at HBCUs. These institutions remain a vital resource for Black students, offering not only a path to academic success but also a nurturing environment that fosters personal growth, career success, a sense of belonging, and the unwavering confidence to level up.

As a testament to her dedication and academic excellence, Kenyae is a three-time recipient of the prestigious Southern University Alumni Federation Arizona Chapter (SUAF-AC) Excel Scholarship. This scholarship, fueled by the generous support of the Arizona community, empowers deserving students like Kenyae to reach their full potential.

Special to the Informant by Loretta H. Cheeks, Ph.D., SUAF-Arizona Chapter Member, who encourages the community to be part of the change.

Go Towards the Extraordinary with Ford

Make the most out of every moment. Whether you’re bonding over brunch or trailing through the mountains, the new 2025 Ford Explorer will take you there.

Start your next adventure in America’s all-time best-selling SUV. The new Ford, well, you know what it is . . . it’s all in the name. The new 2025 Ford Explorer.

Learn More