Let the World See, a traveling exhibit of Emmitt Till & Mamie Till-Mobley can be seen at Mississippi Valley State University

Mississippi Link Newswire,

Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU) and the Emmett Till Interpretive Center (ETIC) recently announced that the powerful exhibition Emmett Till & Mamie Till-Mobley: Let the World See is open to the public weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the James Herbert White Library on the MVSU campus.

This opening marks only the second time the acclaimed exhibit has been displayed in Mississippi, following its previous showing at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson in 2023.

The location of this exhibition, which is free to the public, holds particular historical significance, as Mississippi Valley State University is situated approximately 30 miles from Graball Landing on the Tallahatchie River, where 14-year-old Emmett Till’s body was discovered in August 1955. The proximity to this tragic site adds profound meaning to the exhibit’s presence at MVSU, which will be on display until September 21.



“This exhibition provides an invaluable educational opportunity for our students, faculty, and the broader community,” said Dr. Kathie Stromile Golden, Provost and Senior Vice-President for Academic Affairs at MVSU. “Having this powerful story told at our university, so close to where these tragic events unfolded, creates a unique opportunity for reflection, learning, and healing.”

Developed by the Till family in collaboration with the Emmett Till & Mamie Till-Mobley Institute, the Emmett Till Interpretive Center, and The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, Let the World See invites visitors to bear witness to the painful history of racial violence while exploring the transformative actions of a grieving mother who refused to let her son’s death be in vain.

A centerpiece of the exhibition is a bullet-riddled, vandalized historical marker that both commemorates a tragedy and illustrates the ongoing scourge of racism. Historic markers installed near the Tallahatchie River have been continually stolen, shot at, and vandalized. This damaged sign serves as a stark reminder that the fight against racial hatred continues today.

“We are thrilled about this opportunity to partner with Mississippi Valley State University to bring this exhibit to the Mississippi Delta, where the legacy of Emmett Louis Till and Mamie Till-Mobley continues to shape the way our communities heal,” said Patrick Weems, executive director of the Emmett Till Interpretive Center. “This experience will help people process past pain and imagine new ways of moving forward, which is a critical part of our work to promote restorative justice and foster community healing and understanding.”

Let the World See tells the heartbreaking yet inspiring story of how a mother’s courage transformed unimaginable grief into a catalyst for the American Civil Rights Movement. When Emmett’s body arrived in Chicago, his mother insisted on an open casket so the world could see the ugly face of hatred and racism.

“We encourage youth summer programs and schools to visit the exhibit to learn more about this important part of our shared history on a campus that is shaping the next generation of leaders,” said Golden. The exhibit, which is recommended for ages ten and up, serves as both a memorial to Emmett Till’s life and a call to action for contemporary audiences. Through compelling storytelling, artifacts, and interactive elements, visitors will gain a deeper understanding of how Mamie Till-Mobley’s brave decision to share her grief publicly sparked a movement that changed the nation.

This exhibition’s tour to MVSU was made possible by a generous donation from the Maddox Foundation. This project was made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy demands wisdom, the Maddox Foundation in Hernando, MS, the Institute for Museum and Library Services, and the Historic Preservation Fund administered by the National Park Service, Department of the Interior. The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is proud to partner with Riley Children’s Health, Old National Bank, Ice Miller LLP, and the Heritage Group.

For more information about the exhibit, contact the Emmett Till Interpretive Center at (662) 351-3791 or visit www.emmett-till.org/exhibit-at-mvsu. Media inquiries should be directed to info@emmett-till.org.

About the Emmett Till Interpretive Center:

Established in 2006, the Emmett Till Interpretive Center is committed to accurately portraying the history and legacy of the 1955 Emmett Louis Till tragedy by promoting racial healing and reconciliation through museum interpretation, public education, memorialization, historic preservation, and community development initiatives.

About Mississippi Valley State University:

Founded in 1950, MVSU is a Historically Black University committed to academic excellence, cultural enrichment, and preparing students for leadership and service in a global society. Mississippi Valley State University continues to be a beacon of higher education, vibrant spirit, and artistic distinction. MVSU invites you to the family. Learn more at www.mvsu.edu.