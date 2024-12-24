Kosciusko MDAH Historical Marker honoring Civil Rights Activist James H. Meredith draws many

By Janice K. Neal-Vincent, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

A large crowd, engulfed with the sun’s brightness and mild wind, was waiting for world renowned, iconic civil rights activist James Meredith at the downtown square of Kosciusko, Mississippi Friday, December 20, 2024, at 12 p.m. It was the perfect day and perfect time to be at the intersection of South Huntington and Allen Streets for the unveiling of a marker in Meredith’s honor. Crucial to the event is that the marker is located down the street from the home of his parents – Moses Arthur “Cap” Meredith and Roxie Patterson Meredith.

Upon their arrival, Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyles (host), Meredith and his wife (Judy Alsobrooks), relatives, and friends were warmly greeted. The diverse crowd revered the man of the hour. While many in their excitement waved, and many took photos, others rushed to the vehicle and personally greeted the honoree.

It should not be a surprise that Mayor Kyles was the host of the gathering. He and First Lady Kyles go back a way with Meredith and Judy. They have a bond that allows them to get together at times. Just two years ago, Kyles mentioned that Meredith was “a humble man.”

Once the crowd settled from mingling, Mayor Kyles thanked them for their presence and expressed high points of the gathering. He took the crowd back to segregated times and reflected on Meredith when he enrolled at the University of Mississippi in 1962 and made history as the first Black student and a barrier breaker of segregation. Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle spoke these words immediately before unveiling the marker:

“It was a time when a simple act of pursuing an education became an extraordinary act of defiance, resilience and hope. In 1962, James Meredith became the first Black student to enroll at the University of Mississippi, breaking down the barriers of segregation. He did not seek fame or recognition. He sought to challenge an unjust system that denied him basic rights and declare that inequality and discrimination have no place in education, law, or society. His courage in the struggle that he endured opened doors that were once shut by prejudice and hatred. He reminds us that progress is neither swift nor guaranteed but requires unwavering dedication and faith. Today as we dedicate this marker, we not only honor James Meredith, but we also honor the ideals that he represents, which is courage, resilience, justice, and the belief that all men are equal under God.”

“Nobody handpicked me. I believed, and believe now, that I have a divine responsibility. I am familiar with the probable difficulties involved in such a move as I am undertaking, and I am fully prepared to pursue it all the way to a degree from the University of Mississippi,” said Meredith, according to media research.

Neither about fame or recognition, the honoree’s courage led him to beat injustice, inequality, and discrimination that are irrelevant to, as Kyles put it, “education, law and society.” Hence, with his feet firmly planted at the University of Mississippi, Meredith earned his bachelor’s degree in political science in 1963.

The honoree’s progress was a hard hill to climb. His stamina, however, unlocked closed doors to locked out scholars in their pursuit of education.

“He reminds us that progress is neither swift nor guaranteed, but requires unwavering dedication and faith, claimed Kyles. The mayor then mentioned that dedicating the marker served a two-fold purpose: honoring Meredith and honoring his courage, resilience, justice, and belief that everybody is “equal under God.”

Florida State University Fannie Lou Hamer Professor of Rhetorical Studies – Davis Houck – and his students created the marker to preserve Meredith’s legacy in his Kosciusko hometown. Vicki Ratliff of Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) read a letter from Houck who expressed regrets that he and his students could not be at the occasion. He further thanked the Meredith family for their endurance throughout the icon’s experiences for humane achievements.

MacArthur Cotton – Kosciusko resident – former field secretary for the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) and former chairman of the Attala County NAACP and the Attala County Democratic Party, recalled many meetings at slain civil rights leader Medgar Evers’ home where he came to know Meredith. “The Bible says give honor to whom honor is due, and he [Meredith] is the epitome of such an honor [in the civil rights struggle]. Meredith will always be a part of me. This event is a long time coming, and I think he deserves this marker.”

Poetry was a part of this unveiling ceremony.

“This event is important because it keeps us connected to history, and he is a living testimony. This event is important for the young and the elders so that we can be in reflection and assimilation. Also, it’s important so that we can internalize and continue [in our efforts] to never forget [the bridge that brought us to this day],” voiced Kosciusko resident and poet, Ida Greenlee Cheeks.

James Williams from Jackson, Mississippi indicated that to him December 20, 2024 was significant because of its historical moment. “Mr. Meredith’s bravery and courage paved the way for a lot of young African Americans to attend a White university,” he said. Without his determination, the doors would be closed to them and future scholars to come.

The iconic honoree’s niece and biographer Meredith Coleman McGee reflected on the early 1950s, when “Grandaddy Cap” realized that the family needed to uproot from their home. According to McGee, he surmised that Meredith, a family man and humble son, would know what to do, and he was right. “My uncle used his military pay and started making payments on an 84-acre farm. This allowed my elderly grandparents to build a new home in Kosciusko in 1960.”

According to Meredith’s stepson Kip Naylor, John Meredith and Jessica Meredith Taylor (the honoree’s children), the event stands out among the rest because it is on the street where their “Pops” grew up, and they spent time with Ms. Watson, their grandmother.

Although Meredith is recognized around the world, this event has special memories that the world cannot give him, a homelife full of memories with loved ones and a marker in his hometown.

Chris Young contributed to this article.