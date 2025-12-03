Kamesha Mumford secures the title of Senator Elect for District 26

By Othor Cain,

Contributing Writer,

In a runoff that drew strong turnout across neighborhoods from Northeast Jackson to northwest Hinds County, Kamesha Mumford was declared the winner Tuesday night in the Senate District 26 special election. The victory marks a historic shift, this will be the first time in 32 years that someone other than John Horhn has held the seat. Horhn vacated the position earlier this year after being sworn in as Mayor of Jackson, triggering the special election to fill his unexpired term.

Mumford, a longtime resident of the district, centered her campaign on issues she said were too often overshadowed by political noise, health care access, crime reduction, infrastructure repair, and stronger support for local public schools. While her campaign drew considerably less financial support than that of her opponent, she reminded voters that “money does not vote—people do,” emphasizing that contributions were only meaningful if they translated into real advocacy and real change for the families of District 26.

Her opponent, Letitia Johnson, ran an energetic campaign that resonated with some younger voters and civic-engagement groups. Johnson, known for her work within the Jackson Public Schools District, highlighted school choice as a hot button issue for the upcoming legislative session. Political observers noted that Johnson’s message gained traction in some precincts, making the runoff more competitive than early polling predicted.

But in the end, Mumford’s decades-long ties to the district, her family roots, her work as a lawyer and judge, and her visibility at community events long before she decided to run—appeared to give her the advantage. Supporters said her deep familiarity with local neighborhoods, along with her willingness to meet voters on their porches and in church fellowship halls, helped solidify her lead.

Mumford now enters office with little time to celebrate. The upcoming legislative session is expected to be one of the most consequential in recent years. Lawmakers will confront a stacked agenda that includes Medicaid expansion proposals, rural hospital funding, crime-prevention legislation, infrastructure allocations, and measures addressing public-school teacher shortages. Many of these issues have immediate and long-term implications for District 26.

In brief remarks after the results were announced, Mumford said she was “ready to get to work on day one” and pledged to bring the district’s priorities to the forefront of legislative debate. “This seat belongs to the people of District 26,” she said. “My responsibility is to carry their voices into the Capitol and ensure we never lose sight of the issues that matter most.”

With the seat changing hands for the first time in more than three decades, residents and political analysts alike say all eyes will be on how Mumford shapes the district’s next chapter.