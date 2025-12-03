Empowerment Center represents ‘Hope in Action’

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

Leaders from Hope Credit Union (HOPE) along with city officials, media and the broader Jackson community gathered Tuesday, Dec. 2nd, 10:30 A.M. for a press conference and ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the Hope Economic Empowerment Center.

This center, located at 5471 I-55 North in Jackson, Mississippi, marks the expansion of HOPE’s presence in underserved communities where area residents will have access to a suite of products and services to buy homes, finance businesses and manage their daily affairs.

Mayor John Horhn stated, “Today represents ‘Hope in Action.’ Hope’s investment in our city helps ensure that Jacksonians have access to the tools, training, and financial resources they need to build a prosperous future.” The mayor congratulated CEO Bill Bynum and his team on this great milestone.

Attendees laughed when Horhn encouraged the community to support Hope Credit Union. He said, “Their heart is in the right place, and they have plenty of money! I can’t think of a better combination than that.”

Another speaker at the event was Sarah Skelton, chief finance officer of The Mississippi Children’s Museum and a strategic partner with HOPE. Skelton stated, more than 20 years ago Hope’s support of the museum was much more than financial contributions. She spoke of the wise counsel and leadership they received from Hope throughout their enduring relationship. Skelton shared that Bynum had served as president of the Children’s Museum Board of Directors and that Richard Campbell served on their finance committee both helping them make some critical decisions. Skelton stated, “I am honored to help celebrate this grand opening.”

Linell Palmer, owner of Golden Shear Hair Designs, shared that he was humbled to be at the event. He spoke warmly of Bynum as a great leader, enthusiastically saying, “HOPE is Help.”

In serving as program guide, News Anchor, Maggie Wade Dixon of WLBT described Bynum as being very humbled. Just prior to bringing him to the podium she stated, “When speaking of someone as being humbled, Bill Bynum lives this: “Brighter futures begin with Hope. We couldn’t ask for a better leader than Bill Bynum.”

Bynum in his remarks stated , “The Hope Economic Empowerment Center will be a place where community comes together to help people prosper.” Before going outside in the cold, he made an exciting announcement in encouraging individuals to join Hope Credit Union. He said, “We are waiving membership into Hope Credit Union for the month of December for all residents living in the Jackson Metro Area.”

Prior to the ribbon cutting, Executive Vice President, Angelique Rawls of the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership presented HOPE with a plaque in honor of the celebration.

After the ribbon cutting, attendees were able to tour the Hope Economic Empowerment Center in which space will be made available for local groups to host meetings to discuss issues and solutions related to economic mobility in the community.