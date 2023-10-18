JSU mourns loss of student Jaylen Burns

By Gabrielle Adams,

JSU Intern,

Jaylen Burns was a senior technology major at Jackson State University from Chicago, Illinois. His life was cut short Sunda, October 14, during the last day of homecoming festivities at Jackson State University. He was shot and killed at an apartment complex near campus. His father, Jason Burns, said his son was trying to break up a fight when he was shot.

Jaylen was known around campus by many as J.B. He had a smile that could light up a room. Many knew him not only to be a rock to his family but to his line brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha. He was very determined to succeed and wanted to see his brothers succeed as well. The city of Chicago can be a tough place to make it out of but Burns did it and he did it with determination, consistency and the utmost motivation to help his family see better times.

He was well known around campus for his titles and involvement. He served as the president for Men of Excellence for the 2022-2023 term as well as being a proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.

To know Jaylen was to love Jaylen.

Jamiyah Stokes, a senior psychology major at JSU and childhood friend, said, “Jaylen Anders Burns was my first male best friend at an age where it mattered the most, and he was my first love.”

They both graduated from Hillcrest High School in Chicago. She went on to say, “He was a super hero. He and my dad both loved Marvel and super heroes. Every time a new movie came out we watched it and talked about it, even after we broke up. He was such a unique person. To know him is to know what being fearless looks like, what laughing til you pee on yourself feels like, what being loved no matter what feels like and so much more.”

As a person Jaylen was everything you would want a young man to be – strong-minded, courageous and loving, just every good word you can think of fits who he was.

Acting JSU President Elayne Hayes-Anthony waited at the hospital for Jaylen’s mother, La’Trice Burns to arrive after her son had already transitioned. Hayes-Anthony told The Mississippi Link she spoke with the grief-stricken mother as she drove from New Orleans, after receiving that dreadful call from the hospital regarding her son.

“This must have been the most difficult task for her in serving as acting president of Jackson State University,” stated Jackie Hampton, publisher of The Mississippi Link. Hayes-Anthony told Hampton she spent several hours with the grief-stricken mother, knowing there were very few words to console her.

Anthony sent out the following letter campus-wide:

With a heavy heart, I share the passing of Jaylen Burns, an industrial technology major from Chicago, Illinois. He was transported to the hospital from campus after reports of shots fired at University Pointe Apartment Complex. The Jackson Police Department and Capitol Police are assisting in the investigation to apprehend the person of interest.

Out of an abundance of caution, additional security is on sight to ensure the safety of our campus community. We urge everyone to please carry your JSU Identification at all times. Classes are suspended for Monday, Oct. 16.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Jaylen’s family, friends and all those who knew him. He was an ambitious and bright young man, who believed in being of service as a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and president of the C100 Chapter at JSU, an affiliate of the 100 Black Men of America. We grieve the tragic loss of his life due to this senseless act of violence.

The safety of our students and campus community remains our priority. We are committed to addressing any threats to the security of this campus with the utmost care and attention.

We further encourage any member of our faculty, staff or student body in need of grief support or locating counseling resources in your area, to please contact The Latasha Norman Center for Counseling Services at 601 979-0374 or email latashanormancenter@jsums.edu.

The University also offers trained clinicians for faculty and staff through an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) Telus Health. If you have questions about access, please contact Human Resources.

The holistic well-being of our students is first and foremost, and the safety of our campus community is our collective responsibility. Please remember, if you see something, say something. You may contact the JSU Department of Public Safety at 601 979-2580.

Together, we will remain JSU Strong.

Dr. Elayne H. Anthony

JSU Acting President