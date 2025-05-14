Jackson mayoral candidates outline visions for restoring city services

By Edelia J. Carthan, Ed.D.,

Contributing Writer,

Four candidates hoping to become Jackson’s next mayor laid out their platforms Tuesday night at the 2025 City of Jackson Mayoral Forum, where they offered competing strategies to restore public trust, improve basic services, and address long-standing infrastructure challenges.

Hosted by Women for Progress of Mississippi and the Jackson Association of Black Journalists, the forum took place at New Jerusalem Church’s North Campus and was open to the public. Moderated by award-winning journalist Byron Brown and attorney-strategist Jennifer Riley Collins, the forum drew community members eager for solutions and straight answers.

Leadership experience takes center stage

Each candidate was asked to outline their leadership background and explain what qualifies them to run the capital city.

Rodney DePriest (I) cited his two terms on the Clinton Board of Aldermen and executive experience at Trustmark Bank. He emphasized his work in infrastructure restoration and business continuity. “The experiences of building and restoring infrastructure in the city of Clinton… those things work very well,” he said.

Lillie Stewart-Robinson (I) leaned into her 48 years as a business owner and decades of community work, especially with youth programs. “What qualifies me to be the mayor for the city of Jackson is my love for the people… boots on the ground… working with Girl Scout, Boy Scout… all the youth activities that we need for youth in this city,” she said.

Sen. John Horhn (D) pointed to his 32 years in the Mississippi Senate and a career focused on economic and community development. “That one-cent sales tax generates on average $16 million a year,” he said, referencing the tax he helped implement to combat Jackson’s shrinking tax base and loss of resources.

Zach Servis (I) presented himself as a reform-minded candidate focused on transparency and systems overhaul. “Accessibility, accountability, and affordability… we’re going to launch a forensic audit… and create a resident dashboard,” he said, promising a platform for citizens to track city projects and spending in real time.

Priorities for the first 100 days

The forum challenged candidates to name their top three priorities for the first 100 days in office. Most cited restoring essential services, restructuring city departments, and rebuilding public trust.

Horhn emphasized the importance of cooperation with state and federal partners to secure funding for urgent needs. “We’ve got to restore accountability in city government and with our partners,” he said, noting $6.2 million already earmarked for blight elimination.

Servis outlined plans to hire a public works director, balance employee salaries, and move away from opaque contracting practices. “We’re going to begin moving away from unnecessary contracts,” he said.

DePriest underscored the need for disciplined management and internal accountability. “Accountability and performance—those are principles I’ve led with in both government and business,” he said.

Robinson framed her priorities around youth engagement, poverty reduction, and feeding children, stating that solving social issues is key to long-term progress.

“Without a vision the people will perish… if we unify together… we’ll be able to do some things that we need to do for this city,” she said.

Candidates propose different paths for basic services

On issues like trash collection, crime, and water reliability, the candidates all agreed that Jackson deserves better — but their approaches diverged.

Robinson focused on community involvement and the role of recreation and education in crime prevention. Horhn pressed for improved coordination and consistent delivery of services. Servis proposed a technology-forward approach, while DePriest stressed management structure and staff empowerment.

Looking ahead

Though two candidates—Kim Wade (I) and Kenneth Gee (R)—did not attend, the forum offered voters a clear look at the leadership styles and visions of those who did.

Organized with support from more than a dozen civic and advocacy groups, the event also highlighted the growing urgency Jackson residents feel as the city grapples with deteriorating infrastructure and declining public trust.

More forums are expected ahead of the general election, giving voters additional chances to evaluate their choices and ask the hard questions that matter most.