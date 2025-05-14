Commentary: Why does the IHL board continue to dictate in the JSU presidential search process: Protest rallying time is long overdue

By Janice K. Neal-Vincent, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

In the state of Mississippi, the governor chooses the IHL board members who are confirmed by the Mississippi Senate. Serving nine-year terms, the 12 board members represent the three Supreme Court districts. This constitutional body of governance “operates as a strong public university system” in its adherence to high academic standards, quality instruction, research, and service, according to the mission statement.

Community members have learned that Dr. Marcus Thompson submitted his resignation to the IHL board several days after Jackson State University’s recent commencement ceremonies. “This is the third consecutive president at Jackson State that has resigned long before they have been there very long,” said Governor Tate Reeves to WJTV Channel 12 on May 8. (Thompson started his presidency in November 2023.) Reeves went on to say that the university needs “consistency” and “quality leadership” and that both the IHL board and the IHL commissioner are accountable to taxpayers for “an open, transparent process going forward.”

Following Ronald Mason’s 10-year tenure (2010–2020), there was Dr. Carolyn Meyers (October 2011–2016). The university’s cash fund dropped 89%, and a number of faculty members were fired under her administration. Then Dr. William Bynum (2017–2020) was chosen by the board and submitted his resignation following his arrest in a prostitution sting that resulted in a guilty verdict of misdemeanor crimes. Thomas Hudson (2020–2023) succeeded Bynum and was given a vote of no confidence several months before his resignation.

WLBT (Channel 3) reported on May 8 that JSU alumni are calling for stability in presidential leadership. “It’s almost like a conspiracy on the part of the board to stunt the growth of Jackson State… The board, for some reason, has put Jackson State in the position to select a new president every two to three years, and that’s not good,” voiced Senator Hillman Frazier.

“It doesn’t sit well with me… The board selected someone in these cases who apparently did not apply for those positions… They should follow the process. I respectfully beseech that greater consideration be given to the invaluable perspectives of alumni, students, faculty, and other stakeholders in future searches for university leadership,” said District 66 State Representative Fabian Nelson.

The IHL board’s arrogance in disregarding the search committees’ endorsements of recommended presidents has been questioned repeatedly across the years. The qualified Dr. Elayne Hayes Anthony voluntarily served as interim president and legitimately applied in the national search for Jackson State University president. She was JSU faculty’s choice when the board appointed Dr. Marcus Thompson who, if memory serves, had not yet completed requirements for his doctorate at the time. There is something wrong with denying Dr. Elayne Hayes Anthony the title of JSU president. She is a stronghold at JSU and a leader in the fullest respect. A national figure and noted scholar, she has high standards and is a woman of integrity and moral character. She works well with her colleagues, students, and both the local and broader community.

Mine is one voice, but I am calling for JSU alumni—wherever you are—to come together in strong protest against the IHL board’s persistence in denying Dr. Elayne Hayes Anthony the spot that she deserves: president of Jackson State University. For those who have or have not kept up with the board’s continued dictatorial tactics regarding “Thee I Love,” the time is now to unite in a local and, if necessary, national protest to express our concerns. We see the handwriting on the wall, and we must call the board out. If not now, when? The “wait and see” game is over. We have seen the character of this board. We know that action speaks louder than words.

Dr. Elayne Hayes Anthony has already been through the hiring process. She has already served as interim president. A leader who has helped thousands succeed, she was a legitimate candidate for the position, but the “handpicking board” moved past her, claiming that she was eliminated “in the initial rounds.” What was the justification for such a conclusion? I opine that the board’s nonsense needs to be called out. We must call them out in a united protest.

Is not reasoning a legitimate component of academe? Is not speaking the truth the same? Is not disagreeing without becoming disagreeable also a significant component of academe? Why, then, is the IHL board still operating in a dictatorial mode? Are qualifications—regardless of gender—not hiring essentials in academe?

IHL board, selecting the Jackson State University president need not be about hiring to suit your agenda. Your modus operandi seemingly pierces the soul of firmly rooted women. Beyond your slight of Dr. Elayne Hayes Anthony, it appears that Dr. Dawn Bishop McLin—a tenured faculty member and former president of the faculty senate—was let go while representing the faculty in their vote of no confidence in Dr. Marcus Thompson’s administration. Prior to these incidents, Dr. Debra Mays-Jackson believed she should become the university’s next president, but Thomas Hudson was the board’s choice.

Also, Governor Tate Reeves, though you made a great statement about “the third consecutive resignations of JSU presidents” and “the need for consistency,” you are not off the hook. While donors are needed for funding and operations, they are only partial stakeholders. I, too, am a donor through the James A. and Ruby Lee Kenney Foundation, which provides scholarships to JSU scholars. My parents, an eighth grader who left school during the Depression to support his family and a twelfth grader who cared for her siblings while our father worked—were strong advocates of education. They made sure we knew how to take care of ourselves. Like many African Americans, we are following our parents’ teachings and doing what we need to do to make a difference in the lives of others.