Commentary: Walmart ends diversity commitments as Trump policies stoke division

By Stacy M. Brown,

NNPA Newswire Senior Correspondent,

In 2020, following the global Black Lives Matter protests, Walmart pledged to foster a culture of inclusion and belonging. Its “Belonging” program promised associates they would “feel seen, supported and connected” and highlighted that diversity would drive engagement and business success. Four years later, Walmart is reversing course, dismantling many of those commitments as the incoming Trump administration advances policies critics argue will deepen racial divisions in America.

Once vocal about promoting diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), the retailer announced it would no longer consider race or gender when awarding supplier contracts or collecting demographic data for financing eligibility and grants. Walmart will also review its financial support for “Pride” events and restrict the sale of products such as chest binders for minors, which were previously marketed as part of gender-affirming care.

In a statement, Walmart pointed to its corporate purpose: “Our purpose, to help people save money and live better, has been at our core since our founding 62 years ago and continues to guide us today. We’ve been on a journey and know we aren’t perfect, but every decision comes from a place of wanting to foster a sense of belonging, to open doors to opportunities for all our associates, customers, and suppliers and to be a Walmart for everyone.”

The changes follow efforts by conservative activists, including commentator Robby Starbuck, who has targeted major corporations for their diversity initiatives. Starbuck said his discussions with Walmart led to these changes and described the retailer’s decision as “the biggest win yet for our movement to end wokeness in corporate America.” Walmart has also discontinued racial equity training, ended participation in the Human Rights Coalition’s Corporate Equality Index, and removed terms like “Latinx” and “DEI” from its corporate lexicon.

The reversals align with the broader push from the incoming Trump administration to dismantle diversity programs nationwide. Trump has promised to eliminate federal DEI programs, dismantle protections for LGBTQ+ individuals, and penalize companies that prioritize diversity in hiring and promotions. His administration plans to enforce stricter oversight of corporate diversity efforts through the Department of Justice, targeting practices that allegedly violate laws barring racial and gender-based discrimination.

A Trump spokesperson, Steven Cheung, said the incoming president has made it clear that ending DEI policies is a top priority and that Americans have voted to favor these changes. Vice President-elect JD Vance has also supported efforts to abolish federal DEI programs and repeal Biden-era protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Proponents of DEI argue that such initiatives help companies hire and retain diverse talent and foster innovation. Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase and other business leaders have repeatedly emphasized that diversity benefits both the workplace and the bottom line. Despite this, corporations like Bud Light, Target, and Ford have scaled back or abandoned diversity efforts following boycotts and conservative pressure campaigns.

The rollback of diversity efforts comes as data reveals significant racial inequities in corporate leadership. USA Today reported that its investigation found that white men hold seven out of 10 executive officer positions at the nation’s largest companies, with one in seven of those companies having all-white executive teams. The lack of representation underscores the stakes for employees of color and marginalized communities as diversity programs face increasing opposition.

Experts warn that the rollback of corporate diversity efforts, combined with the Trump administration’s aggressive stance, could deepen racial and social divides in the United States. Franklin Turner, a corporate attorney specializing in federal contracts, said that while companies dependent on federal funding may adjust their policies under pressure, most are unlikely to abandon diversity efforts entirely.

David Glasgow, executive director of the Meltzer Center for Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging at NYU School of Law, told reporters that the work would continue. “It may need a rebranding, but there is no universe where even the most hostile presidency is going to be able to completely eliminate an entire field of work because there are too many people out there who care about creating organizations that are respectful, that are inclusive, and where people have equal opportunity,” Glasgow remarked.