Commentary: The 60th Anniversary of the Voting Rights Act and you

By Dr. John Warren,

Publisher, San Diego Voice & Viewpoint Newspaper,

As some of us celebrate the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, there are those among us determined to destroy what’s left of its significance. The Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice has been gutted by Donald Trump with senior staff either being fired or quitting. Without the enforcement, which gave the act teeth, we are seeing a Republican led administration moving on the redrawing of electoral districts to ensure that the Democrats do not retake control of the House of Representatives, without which we can not impeach Trump or stop his raid on federal dollars which are being redirected from their legislative intent to the move to wipe out representative government.

When one adds to that our own diminishing interest in voting, even though those before us died for our right to vote, we as nations are in a crisis, which will require all our participation. That participation can only be exercised with the ballot. Let us not forget that those who are dismantling our government and way of life are fewer than the majority of us, but they both vote and plan ahead to the next election. They know that still too many of us are apathetic about voting. So let’s not get excited about the attacks on voting rights without looking at whether we are personally doing our part. We must contact our friends and relatives, wherever they live and demand that they join us in voting against this madness. Lets register, look at who is running against these Republicans candidates and get out the vote. Our very lives depend upon it.