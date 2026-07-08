Brandy Norward honored by thousands in her McComb, Mississippi hometown – Where roots run deep

By Janice K. Neal-Vincent, Ph.D,

Contributing Writer,

Amidst thousands, Grammy award-winning performer Brandy Norwood received multiple accolades on Monday, July 6, 2026, at a 5:00 p.m. welcoming event on Main Street at Front Street in downtown McComb Arts and Entertainment District. Free and open to the public, the right-on-time moment of reflection held the multi-talented honoree in high esteem. Brandy’s devotion to family, community, and the arts was highlighted.

City officials and other leaders spoke highly of the icon’s contributions to humanity. Two keys, one to the City of McComb, and the other to Pike County, were presented. The Mississippi Legislature showered the honoree with legislative proclamations. The Black History Gallery, McComb School District, and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority were among organizations that showed deference to her. After receiving the honors, Brandy pledged a $100,000 donation to buy band instruments for Higgins Middle School.

“Life is often measured by the one you’re sitting beside. People shaped the life I know. Summer Street is the heart of this city. It reminds me that every neighborhood carries its own culture. Every family carries its own history. I came from people who kept enduring, who found joy when life wasn’t easy. Home remembers your humanity,” said Brandy.

Continuing, the honoree appealed to the crowd to never underestimate a place that seems small on the map. In doing so, she acknowledged that it was McComb that gave her perspective. Because of that perspective, she has been able to learn and to share her gifts across the globe.

Brandy’s tailor-made career of excellence has thrusted her into arenas that have embraced her. She has accomplished much. She has sold 50 million records. She recently released her bestselling memoir Phases: A Memoir, which topped the New York Times nonfiction bestseller list. Co-written with Gerrick Kennedy, the book summarizes Brandy’s life which discloses bullying; body image struggles; heartbreak; mental health; spirituality; and the pressures of fame. “Phases: A Memoir,” says Brandy, “is a raw and inspiring testament to resilience, healing, and self-discovery.”

The stellar artist was officially inducted onto the Hollywood Walk of Fame with the 2,839th star on March 30, 2026. In 1997, Brandy portrayed the character Cinderella, and Whitney Houston (Fairy Godmother) co-produced the film. Bernadette Peters (Stepmother), Whoopi Goldberg (Queen), and Paolo Montalban (Prince Christopher) were also members of the cast. The film, celebrated for its groundbreaking casting and classic songs, became a cultural touchstone.

From the stage to the dancing crowd, tunes exploded in the air. The Grammy-nominated blues artist Mr. Sipps (Castro Coleman), a fellow McComb native, rocked the crowd with R&B and blues. Songs included: “Lady at the Casino;” “If You Love Me like You Say;” “A Change Gone Come;” “Swimming in the Shallow Water;” and “Mississippi Two-Step.”

Following the event was an after-party at Da Daiquiri Factory, located at 210 Main Street in downtown McComb. The open-community celebration featured signature ice-cold daiquiris, food, and music. This major cultural event recognized Brandy’s recent star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and her ongoing legacy as “The Vocal Bible” of R&B.