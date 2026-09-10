A Tribute to Cassandra Wilson

By H Ralph Samuels, Jr.,

Her voice now rises softly

beyond this earthly realm;

fusing a smooth jazzy melody

with a bluesy African hymn.

She conquered the music world

with a special gift of song.

She stirred our hearts and souls

and invited us all to sing along.

She represented us well

No matter the stage or the scene;

She made the “City with Soul” proud.

She was one of Jackson’s musical queens.

A product of the Shady Oaks neighborhood

where she played and was raised.

Millsaps College and Jackson State University

was where she spent her college days.

Make no mistake about it

her music will live with us forever;

Take time and listen to her closely.

Enjoy her sound in any weather.

“Wouldn’t it be Loverly”

“Strange Fruit”, like Billie, she sang;

“Time after Time” is so “Fragile”

She swoons on “I Can’t Stand the Rain”.

Her unique lyrical interprétations

coupled with her sultry voice;

Made her a two-time Grammy winner

The Jazz Masters also made the right choice.

And now like others before her

this pink and green ivy is beyond the wall.

Her voice silenced by “A Little Warm Death”

she’s made her final curtain call.

We will remember the joy she brought to the world and to us.

Her legacy is etched in musical lore.

Time Magazine hailed her as America’s best singer.

This “New Moon Daughter” was all that and more.

(c) 2026 H Ralph Samuels, Jr.

“The Name Inspires the Pen”