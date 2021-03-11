February ends on a virtual Black History first for one West Jackson church – Youth talent and retired Navy officer, endodontist and Durant, Miss. native featured

By India Fuller,

JSU Intern,

Holy Temple M.B Church in West Jackson made its history, Sunday, Feb. 28. It held its “first virtual” Black History Program due to the COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The program began with a Black History reading by Drummer John Lacy, who shared facts about famous jazz drummer Tony Williams of the 1960s.

Selective speeches and creativity followed from the youth ministry. Azalea Oliver and her sister Aamia McGee presented Historical Perspective on Jazz and Creative Dance. McGee danced to “Go Down Moses” by the late Jazz Great Louis Armstrong. Corey McGee portrayed the late famous U.S. Congressman John Robert Lewis.

With his face filling the computer screen, adorning a big, happy smile, little Coby McGee yelled, “I am somebody. I am Colby McGee!”

Other activities included a portrayal by Khloe Smith of recent history maker, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman and first woman of color to serve in that position. A poetic skit titled “I Can’t Breathe” (written by Gail M.H. Brown, Ph.D.) was performed by Logan Scott, Khaliyah Love and De’Kiyah Tompkins.

The virtual event also included out-of-town participants. Dr. Mae Jemison (in space suit and helmet) was portrayed by Reagan Lynne Davis of Baker, La. Her mother, also of Baker, sang The Negro National Hymn: “Lift Every Voice and Sing” (James Weldon Johnson). A choral selection was rendered by Edison Brown, III, a music education major from the University of Southern Mississippi. From Syracuse, N.Y., public school educator and SU graduate student Jada Brown sang an old Negro Spiritual, “Troubles of this World” (Mahalia Jackson).

The featured guest speaker was Retired U.S. Navy Officer and Endodontist Dr. Langston D. Smith. Smith, a Durant, Miss. native. He sounded the alarm for action with a very in-depth Black History chronology which accelerated into a call for three critical steps by African Americans and other people of color.

In a recent telephone interview from his Florida vacation home, Dr. Smith told The Mississippi Link a few key points from his speech titled, “Where do we go from here.” He stressed the need for eliminating health disparity, black political involvement/engagement, and education improvements. “The only way we are going to go from here to get to there is if the black community gets more involved,” Dr. Smith urged.

“Oh, he blessed my spirit!” said Gale McGowan, a virtual attendee. “Out of all his accomplishments, he has not forgotten his Mississippi roots. Besides, he is my Alpha Phi Alpha brother. Another part that blessed my soul was the little girl astronaut. She was awesome.”

Senior Pastor Audrey Lynne Hall spoke highly of the speech that Dr. Smith conveyed. Her favorite part was his call for eliminating health disparity and improving education. “I hope Dr. Smith’s speech inspired the youth and that we can put these key points into action, not just in Jackson but across the country,” Hall said.

Hall is also a history maker: the first female pastor of a Missionary Baptist Church in Jackson and other professional achievements. She was portrayed in the program by Kasey Pinkston via a poem titled “The Little Black Girl from Enterprise, Miss.” Hall was highlighted several years ago by The Mississippi Link in March during Women History Month.

Holy Temple MBC PR Ministry also contributed to this article.