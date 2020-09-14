The Virtual 2020 NNPA National Leadership Awards Reception

BLACK VOTES MATTER

MOBILIZING AND MAXIMIZING GOTV

The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), The Black Press of America, announces the Virtual NNPA 2020 Annual Leadership Awards Reception.

Each year, the NNPA recognizes courageous Americans that have impacted our nation and our world in positive ways. This year’s recipients include elected officials, a business maverick and educator. While their career paths may be varied, the impact of their shared commitment to create meaningful and beneficial change in the lives of African Americans cannot be underestimated.

Join us as we celebrate their ongoing achievement. Register today to be the first to receive updates and special offers from our Sponsors and Partners.