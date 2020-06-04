Three others charged with aiding and abetting

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

On Wednesday, at a news conference in Minnesota, Attorney General Keith Ellison formally announced that charges have been upgraded on former police officer Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee against George Floyd’s neck until Floyd breathed his last breadth.

Chauvin, who has been the center of widespread protests throughout the world due to Floyd’s killing, has now been charged with murder in the second degree. Chauvin was previously charged with third-degree murder and second degree manslaughter.

In the news conference Ellison stated, “I now believe the evidence available to us supports the stronger charge of second-degree murder.”

Ellison also announced that arrest warrants were issued for 3 fired officers who were on the scene with Chauvin when Floyd was killed. Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao were at the scene of the killing May 25.

Both Lane and Kueng helped restrain Floyd during the incident. Each of these fired officers are being charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Elision said, “I strongly believe that these developments are in the interests of justice for George Floyd, his family, our community and our state. Ellison further stated that the charges filed against all four officers are justified by the facts and the law.

Benjamin Crump, the attorney for George Crump’s family said in a tweet Wednesday, “This is a bittersweet moment. We are deeply gratified Attorney General Ellison took decisive action, arresting and charging ALL the officers involved in Floyd’s death and upgrading the charge against Derek Chauvin to felony second-degree murder.”

Congressman Bennie Thompson in a phone interview with The Mississippi Link said, “The murder of George Floyd shocked just about everyone. I commend the Attorney General of Minnesota for upgrading the murder charges and for bringing the three other former officers into custody.”

Thompson said that America has to atone for this murder.

He has served Mississippi’s 2nd congressional district since 1993 and said “America must do better.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...