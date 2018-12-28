The 10 Best, No, the 100 Best Films of 2018

by Kam Williams

Kam’s Annual Assessment of the Cream of the Cinematic Crop

10 Best Big Budget Films

1. Crazy Rich Asians

2. Widows

3. Bohemian Rhapsody

4. Green Book

5. Vice

6. Black Panther

7. Destroyer

8. The Hate U Give

9. Love, Simon

10. BlacKkKlansman

Big Budgets Honorable Mention

11. Ready Player One

12. Beirut

13. The Girl in the Spider’s Web

14. First Man

15. Superfly

16. Life of the Party

17. Uncle Drew

18. Ben Is Back

19. Incredibles 2

20. The Equalizer 2

21. Sicario: Day of the Soldado

22. The Other Side of the Wind

23. Ocean’s 8

24. A Wrinkle in Time

25. Night School

10 Best Independent Films

1. Eighth Grade

2. Monsters and Men

3. Private Life

4. Sorry to Bother You

5. If Beale Street Could Talk

6. Blindspotting

7. Skate Kitchen

8. Assassination Nation

9. The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

10. Gemini

Independent Films Honorable Mention

11. Borg vs. McEnroe

12. Tyrel

13. Chappaquiddick

14. Upgrade

15. Bad Samaritan

16. Mid90s

17. Roxanne Roxanne

18. Kings

19. Support the Girls

20. Vox Lux

21. Nappily Ever After

22. Supercon

23. Unbroken: Path to Redemption

24. Samson

25. Midnight Sun

10 Best Foreign Films

1. Revenge (France)

2. Cold War (Poland)

3. Roma (Mexico)

4. Shoplifters (Japan)

5. The Guilty (Denmark)

6. On Her Shoulders (Iraq)

7. The Citizen (Hungary)

8. The Resistance Banker (The Netherlands)

9. I Am Not a Witch (Zambia)

10. The Road Movie (Russia)

Foreign Films Honorable Mention

11. Mirai (Japan)

12. Under the Tree (Iceland)

13. Girl (Belgium)

14. The Night Is Short, Walk on Girl (Japan)

15. Searching for Ingmar Bergman (Sweden)

16. Kinshasha Makambo (Congo)

17. November (Estonia)

18. Lu over the Wall (Japan)

19. A Twelve-Year Night (Uruguay)

20. Suspiria (Germany)

21. Beauty and the Dogs (Tunisia)

22. Tazzeka (Morocco)

23. Summer 1993 (Spain)

24. Ismael’s Ghosts (France)

25. Fireworks (Japan)

10 Best Documentaries

1. Active Measures

2. Three Identical Strangers

3. Shirkers

4. Quincy

5. Science Fair

6. Alt-Right: Age of Rage

7. RBG

8. John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection

9. Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes

10. Hal

Documentaries Honorable Mention

11. They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead

12. What Lies Upstream

13. The King

14. The Gospel According to Andre

15. The China Hustle

16. Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat

17. Where’s Daddy?

18. The Last Race

19. Seeing Allred

20. The Bleeding Edge

21. The Final Year

22. Bad Reputation

23. Love, Gilda

24. Reversing Roe

25. Making The Five Heartbeats

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...