The 10 Best, No, the 100 Best Films of 2018
December 28, 2018 in Entertainment, National Entertainment, The Buzz
by Kam Williams
Kam’s Annual Assessment of the Cream of the Cinematic Crop
10 Best Big Budget Films
1. Crazy Rich Asians
2. Widows
3. Bohemian Rhapsody
4. Green Book
5. Vice
6. Black Panther
7. Destroyer
8. The Hate U Give
9. Love, Simon
10. BlacKkKlansman
Big Budgets Honorable Mention
11. Ready Player One
12. Beirut
13. The Girl in the Spider’s Web
14. First Man
15. Superfly
16. Life of the Party
17. Uncle Drew
18. Ben Is Back
19. Incredibles 2
20. The Equalizer 2
21. Sicario: Day of the Soldado
22. The Other Side of the Wind
23. Ocean’s 8
24. A Wrinkle in Time
25. Night School
10 Best Independent Films
1. Eighth Grade
2. Monsters and Men
3. Private Life
4. Sorry to Bother You
5. If Beale Street Could Talk
6. Blindspotting
7. Skate Kitchen
8. Assassination Nation
9. The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
10. Gemini
Independent Films Honorable Mention
11. Borg vs. McEnroe
12. Tyrel
13. Chappaquiddick
14. Upgrade
15. Bad Samaritan
16. Mid90s
17. Roxanne Roxanne
18. Kings
19. Support the Girls
20. Vox Lux
21. Nappily Ever After
22. Supercon
23. Unbroken: Path to Redemption
24. Samson
25. Midnight Sun
10 Best Foreign Films
1. Revenge (France)
2. Cold War (Poland)
3. Roma (Mexico)
4. Shoplifters (Japan)
5. The Guilty (Denmark)
6. On Her Shoulders (Iraq)
7. The Citizen (Hungary)
8. The Resistance Banker (The Netherlands)
9. I Am Not a Witch (Zambia)
10. The Road Movie (Russia)
Foreign Films Honorable Mention
11. Mirai (Japan)
12. Under the Tree (Iceland)
13. Girl (Belgium)
14. The Night Is Short, Walk on Girl (Japan)
15. Searching for Ingmar Bergman (Sweden)
16. Kinshasha Makambo (Congo)
17. November (Estonia)
18. Lu over the Wall (Japan)
19. A Twelve-Year Night (Uruguay)
20. Suspiria (Germany)
21. Beauty and the Dogs (Tunisia)
22. Tazzeka (Morocco)
23. Summer 1993 (Spain)
24. Ismael’s Ghosts (France)
25. Fireworks (Japan)
10 Best Documentaries
1. Active Measures
2. Three Identical Strangers
3. Shirkers
4. Quincy
5. Science Fair
6. Alt-Right: Age of Rage
7. RBG
8. John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection
9. Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes
10. Hal
Documentaries Honorable Mention
11. They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead
12. What Lies Upstream
13. The King
14. The Gospel According to Andre
15. The China Hustle
16. Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat
17. Where’s Daddy?
18. The Last Race
19. Seeing Allred
20. The Bleeding Edge
21. The Final Year
22. Bad Reputation
23. Love, Gilda
24. Reversing Roe
25. Making The Five Heartbeats
