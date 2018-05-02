Film Review by Kam Williams

Burglar Discovers Psychopath’s Lair in Riveting Suspense Thriller

As an adolescent, Sean (Robert Sheehan) was dragged by his mom from Ireland to Portland, Oregon so that his step-dad could take a construction job that ended up lasting only a few weeks. Seven years later, Sean’s now an aspiring artist who ekes out a living parking cars at a trendy restaurant.

Against his better judgment, he and a fellow valet, Derek (Carlito Olivero), hatch a plan to burglarize homes of well-to-do customers while they’re dining. The scheme seems easy as pie, since most people hand over all their keys when checking their vehicles.

But what the partners in crime didn’t bank on was that they might break into a house owned by a homicidal maniac in the midst of a killing spree. That’s precisely what transpires the night they decide to rob Cale Erendreich (David Tennant), a condescending snob whose multimillion-dollar mansion is located just minutes away from the bistro.

As soon as the filthy-rich heir enters the establishment, Sean drives off in his Maserati, leaving Derek behind to serve as lookout. While ransacking the place for valuables, he’s shocked to find a young woman (Kerry Condon) bound and gagged in a well-fortified, soundproof room.

But before he has a chance to help her, he gets an urgent call from Derek letting him know that Mr. Erendreich has finished his meal and is impatiently asking for his automobile. So, instead of freeing the captive, Sean simply leaves without taking anything. Trouble is, it doesn’t take Erendreich long to figure out who has trespassed on his property.

That is the intriguing point of departure of Bad Samaritan, a riveting thriller reminiscent of such suspense classics as Psycho (1960) and Silence of the Lambs (1991). Directed by Dean Devlin (Geostorm), the pulse-pounding film features a talented cast which has expertly executed a captivating script guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.

An old-fashioned cat-and-mouse thriller with a frightening villain certain to haunt you long after you’ve left the theater.

Excellent (4 stars)

Rated R for violence, drug use, pervasive profanity and brief nudity

Running time: 111 minutes

Production Studios: Electric Entertainment

Distributor: Electric Entertainment

To see a trailer for Bad Samaritan, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yyuRdsik_P0

