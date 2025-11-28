Wells United Methodist Church practices extravagant generosity: awards the Jackson Free Clinic $32,500

By Janice K. Neal-Vincent, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

Wells United Methodist Church – a place of grace – worships on Sunday mornings at 10:00 a.m. Having a rich heritage, the Church is composed of all sizes, shapes, colors and kinds of people. Considered “a branch of the ‘vine of Christ,’” the living organism is community minded.

November 3rd, the Church shared its love with the Jackson Free Clinic in the form of a $32,500 check. The clinic is located at 925 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. in Jackson. Next year a new addition to the clinic will be directly behind its present spot. The awarded money will go toward that construction.

The student-run nonprofit organization is an essential entity to the Jackson community. It provides free medical, dental, and psychiatric service of high quality to uninsured patients in Jackson. Students are afforded the opportunity to learn from physicians, patients and other students in collaborative professional settings.

Natasha Burrell, Chief Outreach Officer of the clinic voiced: “We are overjoyed and so grateful to receive the $32,500 check from Wells Church. It is amazing to feel the support of an organization that passionately serves the community that we also hold dear. Burrell mentioned that not only will the check build walls, but “it will foster hope and allow us to continue providing care to those who may have nowhere else to go.”

In keeping with the spirit of giving with “open hands,” the entire service was devoted to God’s extravagant generosity which exemplifies that whoever we may be, we are responsible for giving with open hearts and open minds. Ali Leatherman – leader of the Children’s Ministry – devoted her message to planting seeds. “When we give to God, we can be cheerful about it so that His kingdom will grow. We want to plant a lot of seeds for His kingdom,” she said to the children who were seated upfront with her.

Addressing “Celebrating Community Partnerships,” David McMillan, CEO of Methodist Rehabilitation Center, complimented Wells United Methodist Church for the care that they give to people outside the walls. He echoed what Jesus says in Luke 6:38, “Give, and it will be given to you; a good measure, pressed down, shaken together, and running over, will be poured into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured back to you.” Hence, whatever generosity we give will determine the generosity that we receive.

During the sermon for the hour, the Rev. Susannah Grubbs Carr – Senior Pastor of the Church – explained in her conversational tone, “We open our hearts. We open our church; God provides blessings. When we give freely of our time, our service, and our money, we show reverence to God.” The shepherd concluded that extravagant generosity transforms lives while trusting God, sacrificial giving, and being responsible to each other. As a result, “extravagant generosity blesses for years, not just for the moment.”

Wells United Methodist Church is located at 2019 Bailey Avenue, Jackson MS 39213. The doors are open to all, despite class, ethnicity, and race. For further inquiry, visit https://www.wellschurch.org or call 601-353-0658.