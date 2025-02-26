Trump’s plan to eliminate the Department of Education: Implications for Mississippi

By Edelia J. Carthan, Ed.D.,

Contributing Writer,

President Donald Trump, now in his second term, has intensified efforts to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education, a move that could devastate states like Mississippi. But this is just one part of his broader agenda to undo decades of civil rights protections, voting rights, women’s rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

Despite lacking constitutional authority to control federal funding – a power reserved for Congress – Trump has bypassed traditional checks and balances, consolidating executive power. He openly declared he would be a dictator on “day one,” and his administration has swiftly moved to deliver on that promise.

The Role of the Department of Education

Established in 1979 under President Jimmy Carter, the Department of Education ensures equal access to education by funding schools and enforcing civil rights laws. Key legislation under its oversight includes:

● Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) of 1965 – Provides federal funding to low-income schools

● Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) of 1975 – Guarantees education rights for students with disabilities

● Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) of 2015 – Gives states more flexibility while maintaining federal oversight

Trump’s Plan to Reshape Education and Civil Rights

Trump’s Project 2025 agenda seeks to weaken federal agencies, strip civil rights protections, and centralize power under the executive branch. His administration has already taken steps to:

● Defund DEI programs in schools and federal institutions

● Reverse Title IX protections for women and LGBTQ+ students

● Weaken enforcement of civil rights laws in education, employment, and housing

● Roll back voting rights protections, disproportionately affecting marginalized communities

● Restrict reproductive health care access, limiting abortion rights and contraception.

How Mississippi Would Be Affected

Mississippi, one of the most federally dependent states for education funding, could see severe budget shortfalls if the Department of Education is eliminated. Federal dollars account for 23% of the state’s education budget, funding:

● Title I programs for low-income schools

● Special education grants under IDEA

● Pell Grants and federal student aid for college students

Beyond funding losses, Trump’s rollbacks could disproportionately harm Mississippi’s most vulnerable communities:

● Weakened civil rights enforcement could impact Black students and educators, who have long relied on federal protections against discrimination

● LGBTQ+ students and women could lose legal protections in schools, workplaces, and health care settings

● Stricter voting laws could suppress voter turnout in marginalized communities, shifting power further toward conservative lawmakers

Mississippi’s Legislative Push to Resegregate Schools

While Trump moves to eliminate federal oversight of education, Mississippi lawmakers are pushing bills to expand school vouchers, promote school choice, and divert public funds to private and charter schools—policies that civil rights advocates warn could resegregate public schools.

● School voucher programs would allow public funds to be used for private tuition, benefiting wealthier families while diverting resources from underfunded schools

● Charter school expansion could further weaken public school districts, disproportionately harming Black and low-income students

● Legislation favoring school choice is being framed as education reform but could worsen racial and economic segregation in schools

These policies mirror segregationist tactics of the past, when “school choice” was used to maintain white-only schools after desegregation. If passed, they could exacerbate educational disparities and deepen funding cuts for Mississippi’s public schools.

What’s Next for Mississippi?

Mississippi lawmakers and educators must prepare for potential funding losses while advocating for policies that protect vulnerable students. Civil rights organizations are mobilizing to challenge Trump’s rollbacks in court and through legislative action.

As Trump’s administration pushes forward, the fight over the future of education, civil rights, and democracy itself, will be one of the defining battles of his presidency. For Mississippi and the rest of the country, the stakes couldn’t be higher.