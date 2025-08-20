Thee 1877 Project alumni survey highlights clear priorities for Jackson State’s next president

The Mississippi Link Newswire,

In a recent, representative survey of the Jackson State University alumni community, the results show a consistent, thoughtful vision for the qualities needed in the university’s next—and 14th—president. With a margin of error of approximately ±5 percent at a 95 percent confidence level, the survey stands as a statistically solid reflection of alumni sentiment. This level of engagement demonstrates that graduates are informed, committed, and ready to work constructively with decision-makers in shaping the university’s leadership future.

“Alumni want to be active partners in choosing a leader who will honor JSU’s heritage while guiding it toward a strong future.”

Leadership qualities ranked by combined “Agree” + “Strongly Agree”

1. Effective advocacy for JSU at the state and national levels – 99.72 percent

2. Integrity and ethical conduct must be non-negotiable – 99.42 percent

3. Commitment to academic excellence and improving the student experience – 99.14 percent 4. Competence in assessing, evaluating, and transforming an organization – 99.14 percent

5. Strong track record of financial accountability – 99.13 percent

6. Building strong relationships with students, alumni, and government – 98.85 percent

7. Record of creating and leading high-performing teams – 98.84 percent

8. Visibility, approachability, and active engagement in campus life – 98.27 percent

9. Deep understanding and appreciation of HBCU culture, history, and legacy – 97.69 percent 10. Fundraising and capital development expertise – 97.41 percent

Top five most important leadership traits (Q11)

1. Unwavering integrity and ethics.

2. Financial accountability and budget management.

3. Appreciation for HBCU culture and legacy.

4. Commitment to academic excellence.

5. Relationship-building with students, alumni, and government.

These results point to a shared priority: selecting a leader who is ethically grounded, fiscally responsible, culturally connected, academically focused, and skilled at fostering meaningful relationships. Alumni recognize that the success of the next president will be built on a foundation of trust, transparency, and collaboration across the JSU community and with the broader state and

national stakeholders. Thee 1877 Project looks forward to working alongside IHL and other decision-makers to ensure the process is inclusive and reflects the values and aspirations of the JSU family. Together, we can secure a leader who will protect and advance the university’s mission for generations to come. Thee 1877 Project is a coalition of committed and engaged alumni whose watchwords are partnership, advocacy, and accountability for Jackson State University and its students—and we are prepared to see this process through with clarity, resolve, and purpose.