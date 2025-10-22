The Mississippi Link turns 32: Still linking Mississippi to the world – A journalist’s salute to one of NNPA’s leading Black newspapers

By Gail H. Marshall Brown, Ph.D,

Guest Columnist,

When I began freelance writing with The Mississippi Link in January 2008, I had no idea then that my journey with this stick-and-stay publication would stretch me so far beyond the keyboard.

Like many writers who start small, I only knew I wanted to tell stories that mattered as well as some good news for a change. Yes, I’m a softy.

As a Virginia-born Mississippian raised in the hills of Holmes County, I’ve always carried a deep love for the Magnolia State, its hospitality, and its down-home Christian values. Although our state has a checkered history, I do believe a considerable number of its people have more love and compassion for each other than given credit. That love and compassion, instilled in me by the Christian grandparents who raised me, has guided my love for writing and reporting.

Perhaps that’s why I have always felt a kinship with The Mississippi Link. Its motto, “Keepers of the Knowledge for Those Who Speak the Truth Since 1993,” reflects my upbringing as well as exactly what the Black press has always stood for: advocacy, accountability, and advancement.

For 32 years, this minority- and now female-owned weekly has remained a vital bridge connecting local stories to national conversations. I’ve often affectionately referred to it as The Weekly That Links Mississippi to the World.

More Than a Newspaper – A Career Booster

During my tenure as freelancer, staff writer, editor, and consultant, The Mississippi Link has given me access and insight far beyond what a small newsroom might promise. It has taken me from covering student winners of the MLK Essay and Art Contests to parents’ protest of the removal of strings music from the curriculum to the Obama-McCain presidential debates in Oxford, Miss., to New Orleans’ Hurricane Katrina’s fifth anniversary to civil-rights commemorations, from public-health campaigns against COVID-19 to profiles of community heroes and much more.

Speaking of public health coverage, I was truly honored when The Mississippi Link chose me to conduct virtual interviews with two of the Mississippi’s State Health Officers, respectively: Dr. Thomas Dobbs and Dr. Daniel Edney

Among several of my most memorable bylines:

“Friday, September 26, 2008: Historically, a new day for Mississippi” — reporting on the Obama-McCain presidential debate.

“New Orleans Katrina evacuee saw opportunity in the Sip.”

“C.T. Vivian Day in Jackson” — honoring the late civil-rights icon.

“Jackson, Stay Well!” — chronicling grassroots COVID-19 vaccination drives.

“Remembering Emmett” — covering MVSU’s 70th-anniversary Till commemoration.

These and many other articles by me and other writers illustrate the newspaper’s enduring and continuous efforts to inform, uplift, and emphasize the concerns of the African American community and its readers.

The ‘Stick-and-Stay’ Duo’

Many staffers have come and gone at The Mississippi Link, but its staying power comes from Publisher Jackie Hampton, a former corporate executive and energizing force in media. She wears multiple hats, including sales chief, and serves on the boards of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) and the Mississippi Press Association (MPA), ensuring minority voices are included in mainstream media.

Publisher Hampton has navigated economic challenges and digital transformations while staying true to community journalism and black press advocacy. I’m fortunate to have her as a mentor and friend and I’ve learned so much about the newspaper business while being a part of The Mississippi Link, which helps me in my role as the faculty advisor for our MVSU campus newspaper, the Delta Devils Gazette.

Another valuable individual to The Mississippi Link is the quiet but talented graphic artist Marcus Johnson, whose creative eye and technical skills have shaped the newspaper’s visual image for nearly 15 years. His layout and designs represent the hallmark of The Mississippi Link’s brand. It often attracts readers to the paper before they read a word.

Talented Team of Writers

The duo behind the newspaper is supported by a talented team of writers. Christopher Young contributes sharp, well-researched commentaries that deserve wider syndication. Dr. Janice Neal-Vincent uplifts readers with engaging articles about community, church and organizations. For political analyses and advocacy, Dr. Edelia J. Carthan’s “tell-it-like-it-is” articles are a must-read. Sportswriter Tim Ward provides detailed play-by-play narratives that bring events to life for readers. And then there is Othor Cain and Ayesha Mustafa both former editors, who are always willing to answer the call when needed.

In addition to strong writing, a successful newspaper requires great visual appeal. As noted in my Newspaper Layout and Design class, photos can be more engaging than text. The photographic skills of Kevin Bradley and Jay Johnson at The Mississippi Link exemplify this principle.

Community Impact that Resonates

The Mississippi Link has always valued its readers and the community it serves. It tries, whenever ethically applicable, to help further education, advocacy, and service:

• Scholarships & Student Support: As chairman of the National Newspaper Publishers Association Foundation Scholarship Committee, over the past 15 years, Publisher Hampton has assisted the organization in awarding over $400,000 in scholarships to students studying at HBCU’s, not only in the state of Mississippi, but throughout the entire country.

• Economic & Health Advocacy: From the Connect 1 Conference linking students and small businesses, to partnerships with the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health, the paper continually amplifies local empowerment.

• Digital Innovation: In January 1998, The Mississippi Link became the first newspaper in Mississippi to launch a website, decades ahead of many peers.

• Faith & Service Coverage: The Mississippi Link’s storytelling extends to churches, civic organizations, and grassroots volunteers who embody the spirit of community.

Through all of this, The Mississippi Link has remained what the Black press was always meant to be—a living archive of triumph, resilience, and truth-telling.

32 Years — Still Standing, Still Linking

In an age when countless newspapers have folded and shut their doors, The Mississippi Link continues to print, publish, and post — connecting its print and online readers with Mississippi and the globe.

Its story goes beyond ink, text, and photos. It reflects the vision, purpose, and perseverance of entrepreneur and businessman Socrates Garrett. In the late 1980s, they sought to publish a monthly magazine to amplify the black business community’s voice, which was often overlooked by city government and schools. This led to the creation of ‘Today’s Mississippi,’ which eventually evolved to address broader community needs. In 1993, Garrett launched a semi-monthly newspaper, The Missing Link, renamed The Mississippi Link in 1995 to represent a statewide and global marketplace. Today, it continues to serve its purpose.

As one who has been blessed to share in part of its journey, I salute this remarkable newspaper for 32 years of service, truth, and linkage, linking Mississippi to the world, with an array of interesting storytelling and other valuable and newsworthy content.

Gail Hargrove Marshall Brown is an MVSU assistant professor of Mass Communication (public relations and journalism) who thoroughly enjoys imparting what she has learned and experienced professionally with her students.