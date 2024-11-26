“The Many Faces of Alyce Griffin Clarke,” an exhibition opening

By Janice K. Neal-Vincent, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

An occasion designed for a leader who stood tall for 38 years as the first African-American woman elected to the Mississippi House of Representatives, District 69, occurred at Smith Robertson Museum and Cultural Center Friday, November 22, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. Her perseverance brought to mind resistance of defeat as she tackled “discriminatory challenges” among her constituents who learned that she was a staunch fighter for the people.

Under the leadership of Dr. Marilyn Johnson-Luckett, Connecting the Dots Foundation, Inc. – many officials were drawn to the site who reminisced about their working relations with The Honorable Alyce Griffin Clarke who retired as the longest working female in the Mississippi House of Representatives on January 2nd of this year.

Guided by Maggie Wade Dixon – WLBT News anchor – the program pulled all present into a beautiful symphony of humankind. Presenters were appeased to be part of the historical moment. Listeners were glued to their seats as these speakers, one by one, loaded their ears with expressions to God and recollections of their experiences with the honoree and her “no nonsense platform.”

The Reverend Reginald Buckley of Cade Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Jackson, gave thanks to God for the occasion: “We thank you for The Honorable Alyce Clarke as an educator. We thank you for her fortitude and faithfulness. We thank you for guiding her footsteps.”

Mary R. Smith represented The Honorable Bobby McGowan – supervisor, Ward 5, Hinds County. She indicated that Clarke’s strength reminded her of Rev. James Moore’s song, “This Morning When I Rose.” She could visualize the honoree saying, “I didn’t have no doubt. I know the Lord will take care of me.”

Retired director of Smith Robertson Museum and Cultural Center and retired director of Two Mississippi Museums, Pamela Junior, commended Clarke for her significant strides and gains during her course within The Mississippi House of Representatives. She referenced the honoree as “a beacon of light.” Junior added: “We will keep your history safe in the depository at Smith Robertson Museum and Cultural Center.”

The Honorable Chokwe Antar Lumumba – Jackson’s mayor – said to the crowd that their presence spoke highly of Clarke and her “lifetime commitment.” He then referenced his delight in knowing that the exhibit by Harold W. Miller, professional sculptor from Vicksburg, Miss., “will be here at Smith Robertson Museum and Cultural Center.” Prior to exiting the podium, Lumumba said to Clarke, ”We are grateful for your love and everything you’ve done.”

The Honorable Virgi Lindsay (councilwoman Ward 7, the City of Jackson) and The Honorable Robert Graham (president of the Board of Supervisors) expressed gratefulness regarding Clarke’s persistence in working for the people. To Miller, Lindsay commented, “I’m honored that you have captured the fiery vision of Alyce Clarke. This is a beautiful, amazing body of work.” Graham admired Clarke’s “never give up” attitude, which as he put it, “represents each of over 270,000 Hinds County residents.”

According to Sollie Norwood (Mississippi Senate District 28), Clarke has always been a leader. She recognized early-on that people will have disagreements, but they should never become disagreeable. Norwood further commended Clarke for keeping her colleagues up to par in their communication endeavors.

Clarke’s longtime neighbor, Dr. Robert Smith (MD, CEO, Central Mississippi Health Services, Inc.) recalled that he and Clarke became neighbors when they integrated Pecan Boulevard in Jackson. It was during that time that he discovered her leadership qualities. Since that time, Clarke, he maintained, “has made significant contributions [while serving] on various boards.”

The memorable moment messaged to the public that the museum, which sits at 528 Bloom Street in Jackson, Miss., would never be the same. The huge crowd stood and witnessed the formal ribbon-cutting and unveiling of Clarke’s bust which is housed at the museum and holds its resting place in David Taylor Changing Gallery. None other than the hands of artist Harold W. Miller brought this revelation to light.

“This moment is historical. This exhibition is a reminder that every step for equality and inclusion is a step for [social justice]. You have brought history to life in a way that all will resonate.” That was what The Honorable Tamara Grace Butler Washington – Mississippi House of Representatives – District 69, said to Miller about Clarke’s bust.

“I am both humbled and deeply moved by this moment. I took my oath to every person who has the courage to dream and work for a better future, in the name of justice, equality and opportunity. You turned my story into something to remind future generations for the recognition of a more just and inclusive world. Keep fighting. Keep pushing forward. This is an achievement that belongs to all of us,” said Clarke with gratitude.

“Thank you all for working with Connecting the Dots Foundation, Inc. to preserve a portrait of The Honorable Alyce Clarke which hangs in the state capitol.” Today marks another significant moment to unveil the bust as a reminder of all the contributions you have made in this state and beyond,” Johnson-Luckett said to Clarke. She closed by stating that she “will continue to preserve the history of this great lady.”