Robert Walker: Trailblazer, educator, family man

By Othor Cain,

Guest Writer,

Robert Major Walker, a lifelong public servant, lived to be 81. His family announced his passing in a statement to The Mississippi Link, Tuesday, July 29. His family and community are mourning his loss which was unexpected, the statement said in part.

From civil-rights activism to educating young minds at Jackson State University, Tougaloo College, Rust College and the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss); from breaking barriers as Vicksburg’s first Black mayor to steadying a city government as Jackson’s chief administrator, Walker poured his life into justice, education, and community.

The building that now bears his name stands as a testament to his legacy; a legacy of courage, service, and hope that continues to guide Vicksburg and Mississippi forward.

Former Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., who served until earlier this year, shared a deep personal reflection. Flaggs said Walker “was a man I was honored to call both a mentor and a friend.”

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Mayor Robert Walker, a man I was honored to call both a mentor and a friend. Just last week, we spent nearly two hours talking and had made plans to go to lunch this week. It’s hard to believe that conversation would be our last.

Mayor Walker was the most progressive Mayor Vicksburg has ever had. He led with vision, courage, and a deep commitment to the people of this city. His leadership left an indelible mark on Vicksburg, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

I will miss his guidance, his friendship, and the genuine love he had for this city. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him,” said Flaggs.

Up until his untimely passing, Walker remained deeply involved with his community and with his family. Known for his unwavering integrity and devotion, he treasured his role as a husband and father above all.

Before entering politics, Walker served as a trusted field secretary for the Mississippi NAACP, coordinated the Mississippi Legal Services Coalition, and worked tirelessly on voter registration and civil-rights initiatives.

In 1988, after winning a special election, Walker became Vicksburg’s first elected Black mayor since the Reconstruction era and the first African American ever to hold the office in modern times. He was reelected for a full term in 1989, served until 1993, and returned for another term from 1997 until 2001.

During his tenure Walker championed an African American soldiers’ monument at Vicksburg National Military Park, oversaw the creation of the city’s first police precinct in Black neighborhoods, and led efforts to support job training for single parents. He often said the monument was a gesture of long-overdue recognition for Black veterans who fought in the Civil War.

Known for his quiet strength and principled nature, Walker was a steady presence in the lives of those who knew him, offering guidance, compassion, and support without seeking recognition.

In honoring his memory, those closest to him hope to carry forward his legacy, with the same quiet dignity and steadfast resolve that defined his remarkable life.