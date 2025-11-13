Radio personality, ‘Sy Man,’ inspires students at Mississippi Valley State University

By Paris Dotson,

MVSU Student Writer,

Radio personality and station owner Cyreio Hughes, known professionally as “Sy Man,” visited Mississippi Valley State University recently to speak with students about his career in mass communication and the importance of gaining hands-on experience.

Hughes, whose family was the first to own a Black-owned radio station in Mississippi, shared his journey in broadcasting and the lessons he learned as a student at Jackson State University.

He recalled spending long hours in the campus radio station at JSU, where he developed his passion for radio and built the skills that would shape his career.

He encouraged Valley’s students to take advantage of opportunities within their university’s radio and television stations to prepare for future success.

“You need to get started now,” Hughes said. “Hands-on experience will prepare you for your career.”

Hughes also spoke about the progress made in providing opportunities for Black students in mass communication since his college years. He announced plans to offer scholarship and internship programs in the spring for Mississippi Valley State students interested in media careers.

Students expressed appreciation for Hughes’ visit and for the inspiration he provided to those pursuing careers in broadcasting and communication.