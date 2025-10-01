Mississippi Spotlight: Bishop Dr. Jimmie Horton honored as the 2025 Iowa NAACP Lifetime Achievement Award

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

Jackson, Mississippi native Bishop Dr. Jimmie R. Horton was honored as the 2025 recipient of the Davenport, Iowa NAACP Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2025 Freedom Fund Banquet held September 27, 2025, at the Rogalski Center, St. Ambrose University in Davenport. This year’s banquet theme was “A Fierce Urgency of Now.”

This award, the highest honor presented by the NAACP, recognizes the impact that an individual’s lifelong dedication, leadership, and service has made on civil rights, social justice, and the advancement of the Black community in the Quad Cities.

Horton told The Mississippi Link: “This is one of the greatest experiences I have ever had. I was so humbled to receive this recognition.”

Recipients of this award embody the values of the NAACP through their unwavering commitment to equity, advocacy, and community empowerment. Their legacy of service has paved the way for future generations, ensuring that the fight for freedom, justice, and equality continues.

Horton was born and raised in Jackson, MS. He is a graduate of Jim Hill High School, holds a master’s degree in Guidance and Counseling from Jackson State University and a Doctor of Divinity from St. Thomas Christian University. He serves on the Executive Board of Bishops in the Full Gospel Church. He is the bestselling author of “Live the Unlimited Life.” He taught for twenty-five years in the Davenport Public School system and is founder and pastor of Gospel Mission Temple in Davenport. He is married to Evangelist Lady Michelle Horton, a retired educator, and the father of Dr. Jimmie Horton Jr., Faith, and Avery Horton.

The Mississippi Link congratulates Bishop Horton for this prestigious award.