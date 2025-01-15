Mississippi Impact Coalition holds press conference at Capitol – Family seeks answers after inmate brutally beaten at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility

By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

The Mississippi Impact Coalition held a press conference Thursday, January 9, 2025, in freezing temperatures on the South side of the Mississippi Capitol on behalf of the family of Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) inmate Brian Nielsen, who they claim has been beaten, become addicted to hard drugs, and whose whereabouts are unknown. The goal was to provide support for the family and call for justice within MDOC.

Nsombi Lambright Haynes opened the event in front of approximately 30 attendees, members of the press, and concerned citizens. She introduced Danyelle Holmes, National Social Justice Organizer with the Poor People’s Campaign, and the Director of The Mississippi Impact Coalition. “We are here today due to the neglect, failure, and complicity of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. They have chosen profit over people, silence over accountability, and neglect over care. It is time for that era to end. We are witnessing today the decay of a prison system that exploits, oppresses, and dehumanizes treating the incarcerated as disposables instead of individuals with inherent dignity and worth.”

Holmes continued, “the brutal beating of Brian Nielsen is not an isolated incident. It is the direct result of MDOC’s complicity in perpetuating a culture of neglect and violence. For too long MDOC has ignored the pleas of families, turned a blind eye to the drugs and contrabands flowing in its facilities, and left those inside to rot in a cycle of addiction, brutality and despair. This is not incompetence; this is systemic violence. We demand justice. We demand transformation. We demand humanity. MDOC’s silence is deafening, and their inaction is complicity. The blood on their hands is not just from one tragedy, but from a pattern of cruelty and disregard for life. Mississippi families are no longer asking for change, we are demanding it. This is a movement for systemic accountability and radical reform. End the flow of contraband. The introduction of drugs and illegal substances into prisons is no mystery. It is sustained by corruption and greed…”

Rashawn Jones, son of Brian Nielsen, share, “We’ve been given the loop-around far too many times. I’ve talked to the warden’s office, who puts me in touch with constituent services, who put me in touch with the hospital, then the hospital puts me in contact with the prison. We have no answers. When this first happened, they said he was beaten due to drugs. Before prison he took small stuff, marijuana and stuff – to acquire the addiction to hard drugs like cocaine or crystal meth while in prison is extremely disheartening. He had a short while to go. As the elder son I just want my father back. I have no idea on his status, if he’s dead or alive. I have no information, no visit, no proof of life. I at least want my sisters to know if he is alright. We are still speculating, praying, but we don’t know…we could be getting answers now, but we are not.”

Alice Phillips, mother-in-law of Brian Nielsen, and a retired corrections officer of thirty-five years, came from her home in Memphis to try to be helpful to the family. “I’m hear on behalf of my daughter and my grandchildren and the autistic son because whenever he is around his daddy, it brings such joy to me because I think one day he will make him talk. What we are going through now, not knowing, is not right…and these officers are there to protect, so how can this happen.” She spoke at length about how most contraband probably gets inside but countered that prison officials can inspect the various trucks delivering goods.

Dr. Robert James, president of the Mississippi State Conference of the NAACP, stated “My heart is heavy in listening, as the state does not try to reform and make things better. Humanity causes people to have prosperity and pursuit of life. I want to make a charge to make sure the news media continues to bring this in the forefront as much possible as we highlight this injustice, and so that we can have reform in this state.”

Emilee Shell, founder and executive director of Exchanging Pathways and a Tri-Chair of Mississippi Poor Peoples Campaign shared, “Systemic injustice disproportionately impacts marginalized communities. Justice reform is essential to ensure that every individual, regardless of their circumstances, is treated with dignity and given the opportunity to thrive. If you have any experience, you or your family, with inhumane conditions at MDOC, please contact the Mississippi Impact Coalition at 844-435-7601.”